California Mom Convicted of Murder After Drinking and Going Online for Dates as Daughter Drowned

A California woman has been convicted of second-degree murder following the drowning death of her two-year-old daughter, according to prosecutors.

The guilty verdict was announced Friday, Jan. 9, by the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office, according to the New York Post.

Kelle Anne Brassart, 45, was found guilty of second-degree murder and felony child neglect in the death of her daughter, Daniellé Pires.

Prosecutors said Brassart’s neglect while drunk directly resulted in the little girl’s drowning death, which occurred just a week before she would have celebrated her third birthday.

⚠️ WARNING: This post contains descriptions of child endangerment and a fatal drowning. A 45-year-old California woman, Kelle Anne Brassart, was convicted of second-degree murder and felony child endangerment on Tuesday following the tragic drowning of her 2-year-old daughter,… pic.twitter.com/bgwBpRk7lk — True Crime Updates (@TrueCrimeUpdat) January 12, 2026

She is facing a sentence ranging anywhere from 15 years to life in prison.

Brassart was on probation for child abuse at the time of the incident.

According to a news release from the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office, Brassart called 911 on Sept. 12 of last year and reported that her daughter was floating in her swimming pool.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stanislaus County DA (@stancounty_da)

After calling 911, Brassart remained inside the home and did not attempt to rescue the child, District Attorney Jeff Laugero said.

Officers from the Turlock Police Department went to the home and pulled Daniellé’s lifeless body from the water. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutors said Brassart claimed she was unable to reach her daughter because of a leg injury and asserted that she required a wheelchair.

Investigators later determined that the claim was false, People magazine reported.

Evidence showed Brassart was able to drive, attend nail appointments, and move without the use of a wheelchair.

A walking boot and crutches were found inside the home.

Video evidence presented at trial showed Brassart walking and standing without assistance prior to the drowning.

Authorities also discovered empty and full liquor bottles hidden throughout the property.

Prosecutors said Brassart was intoxicated at the time of the incident, and had a blood alcohol concentration of .246 percent when her daughter drowned.

Detectives also determined Brassart spent approximately 45 minutes talking to men on dating apps while her daughter was left unsupervised.

Court testimony showed the child was alone for nearly 30 minutes before entering the pool.

The girl reportedly struggled for some time before drowning.

Deputy District Attorney Sara Sousa prosecuted the case.

“This is a case where the defendant knew, and she didn’t care,” Sousa said during closing arguments.

“She didn’t care that her daughter was at risk,” Sousa added, “because all she wanted to do was be selfish and get drunk.”

Brassart is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 5.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.