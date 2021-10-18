California Parents and Teachers Stage Walkout Over Newsom's Student COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

California parents and teachers planned to stage a walkout across the state Monday to oppose Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students.

California teachers and parents shared their concerns regarding the student coronavirus mandate on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends First” Monday morning.

“In California, many parents and students are opposed to this mandate. They don’t want to necessarily give their child the shot for whatever reason, for a variety of reasons,” Martin Reid said.

“Many of them have already gotten COVID and recovered from it. They have the natural antibodies. They have the natural immunity, and they just don’t see a point in taking the shot,” he added.

California parents and teachers are set to stage a statewide school walkout today, in opposition to Governor Gavin Newsom’s vaccine mandate for students.https://t.co/s6V6Iat7Fe — Fox & Friends First (@FoxFriendsFirst) October 18, 2021

“As a result, they’re going to be forced to do distance learning come January, when this mandate comes into effect,” Reid also stated.

When asked what the vaccine mandate is doing to the students, parent Christa Reid offered her response.

“It means an uninvited stranger has come into our doctor’s appointment with me and my child and that stranger is going to make a medical decision on our behalf,” she responded.

“He wasn’t invited in the first place, and mom and dad, we have no say. Our doctor doesn’t have any say. We parents are outraged that this stranger is making this call for us,” Reid added.

Teacher Katie Gorman addressed the importance of Monday’s planned walkout.

“I’m really inspired by parents and community members of Happy Valley School here in Shasta County. They got together, they had a board meeting and they decided that they did not care if their public school was shut down … They were going to take on their rights and their responsibilities as parents to educate their own children,” Gorman said.

“We need to put our foot down, no matter what it takes, against these mandates and against this government overreach, no matter how uncomfortable it’s about to get,” she added.

The walkouts are expected to impact elementary, middle and high schools across the state.

Newsom’s mandate will require middle school and high school students to be vaccinated for COVID-19 once the vaccines are FDA approved.

Other locations are calling the event a “sit out” and encouraged parents to keep their child home Oct. 18.

Parents and teachers in California have organized a statewide #walkout. It’s great to see parents and teachers unite for students! pic.twitter.com/M7seH0yazQ — Julie Collier (@JuliewithPALs) October 15, 2021

The FDA approval could take place by January 2022.

