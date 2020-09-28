Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation on Saturday allowing transgender inmates to be housed in prisons based on the gender with which they identify.

The law requires the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to “house transgender, gender-nonconforming and intersex (TGI) individuals in a manner that matches their gender identity while supporting health and safety,” according to a news release from Newsom’s office.

“California has some of the strongest pro LGBTQ+ laws in the nation and with the bills signed today, our march toward equality takes an additional step forward,” the governor said in a statement.

The bill was introduced by Democratic state Sen. Scott Weiner, a gay politician who represents San Francisco.

Weiner also introduced a bill relaxing sex offender registry requirements for adults convicted of having gay sex with minors.

TRENDING: Bombshell Allegation: Hillary Created Entire Trump-Russia Hoax To Distract from Email Scandal

“Thank you Governor Newsom for once again proving you are a champion for LGBTQ people,” Wiener said in a statement.

“SB 132 is life-saving legislation that will protect trans people in prison, particularly trans women who are subject to high levels of assault and harassment in men’s facilities.”

“Today is a great day for California’s LGBTQ community and yet another example of California’s deep commitment to LGBTQ equality,” he added.

Officers must ask inmates privately what gender they identify as, Fox News reported.

Do you think this bill endangers biologically female inmates? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (183 Votes) 2% (4 Votes)

After this, the inmates can request to be housed in a prison that aligns with their gender identity, and the corrections facilities cannot deny this request based on the inmate’s anatomy.

California corrections may deny the request due to “management or security concerns,” however, and if the inmate’s housing request is denied, the inmate will have a “meaningful opportunity” to object to this denial.

The state will have to reassess the inmate’s request if the inmate cites health or safety concerns.

Newsom did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of their original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

RELATED: California Will Now Fine Corporations if Their Execs Don't Have the Right Skin Color

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.