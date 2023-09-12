In 2019, Alabama GOP Rep. Mo Brooks read from Adolf Hitler’s “Mein Kampf” to ridicule Democrats and fake news over special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on supposed collusion between Russia and then-President Donald Trump’s campaign.

“In the big lie,” Brooks quoted, “there is always a certain force of credibility because the broad masses of a nation are always more easily corrupted in the deeper strata of their emotional nature than consciously or voluntarily; and thus, in the primitive simplicity of their minds, they more readily fall victim to the big lie than the small lie.”

The “big lie” is alive in well in California.

Legislators in the state are set to repeal a law that “bans publicly funded travel to states that enacted laws discriminating against LGBTQ people,” according to Politico.

Why? Because the law — which is more virtue signaling on steroids than anything else — has backfired.

That doesn’t mean LGBT ideologues are backing down. They’ve come up with a plan to inundate red states with the LGBT propaganda.

Keeping progressives out of conservative states is applauded by conservatives. Exporting progressive propaganda into red states will corrupt the populace of those states from the inside out — or so progressives hope.

A measure by California state Sen. Toni Atkins — a Democrat who is in her final year as Senate leader — would repeal the travel ban “and replace it with an outreach campaign that would bring pro-LGBTQ messages to television screens and highway billboards in red states,” Politico reported Friday.

The travel ban, which was set in motion in 2016, initially targeted a smattering of states but grew to include 26, according to the Washinton Examiner. That means Californians can’t travel for official business to more than half of U.S. states.

“If the mountain won’t come to Muhammad,” as the adage goes, “Muhammad must go to the mountain.”

In this case, the mountain is represented by realists who don’t buy into a radical LGBT ideology that conflates feelings with reason and the impossible with the possible.

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly is an example of a person who refuses to buy the transgender myth.

“There’s no such thing as a biological man who can become a woman,” she said on her show earlier this year.

Kelly noted that a man who thinks he feels like a woman is not therefore a woman, even if he takes estrogen to grow “something that approximates baby breasts.” A man cannot feel like a woman because he can never know what a woman feels like because he’s a man.







The progressives, who are playing the part of Muhammad in the adage, have decided to infiltrate the airwaves and billboards in red states in an effort to eclipse reason by way of emotion. Empathy, they hope, will serve to sever people from reality.

Good luck.

According to a June Gallup poll, almost 70 percent of U.S. adults think transgender athletes should only compete in sports that correspond with their sex.

In May, The Washington Post seemed surprised by the findings of its own poll with KFF: “Most Americans don’t believe it’s even possible to be a gender that differs from that assigned at birth,” the newspaper reported.

Reasonable people simply don’t buy into LGBT political ideology, especially when it comes to transgenderism.

So why do progressives keep trying? They believe Hitler’s take on the “big lie” where “the broad masses of a nation are always more easily corrupted in the deeper strata of their emotional nature than consciously or voluntarily.”

In other words, they believe Americans are basically stupid emotional creatures. Because of the “primitive simplicity of their minds, they more readily fall victim to the big lie than the small lie.”

That’s cynical. The big lie in this case is cultural Marxists masquerading as LGBT sympathizers. If the activists don’t even know they are frauds, they’re the ones who are stupid.

Atkins wants to “educate the public” in conservative states that have passed laws to hold LGBT crazies in check, according to Politico.

She released a video on social media Tuesday as an example of what this “education” might look like. The video wastes no time in seizing the moral high ground by embracing a pseudo-Christianity.

#LGBTQ+ people in many states are facing a barrage of anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric & legislation. #SB447 would create the BRIDGE Project, allowing CA to reach out to these communities with a message of support. Watch below to hear why this message of inclusivity is so needed. ↓ pic.twitter.com/XkJxc0dUaR — Senator Toni Atkins (@SenToniAtkins) September 5, 2023

Progressives love to paint themselves as exemplars of “love thy neighbor” in an attempt to replace God with the state. They appropriate Christian charity while totally ignoring the equally important Christian tenet of repentance of sin. They pick and choose from Scripture like vultures picking at the eyes of a corpse.

For progressives, that’s what the Bible is — a dead doctrine useful only when appealing to the “primitive simplicity” of conservative minds.

It’s all a big lie, and from the looks of things, we the people are not as dumb as the elitists think.

Exporting LGBT propaganda from California to conservative states is a stupid idea. But what do you expect from the minds of progressives?

