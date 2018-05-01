California Rapper Orders Attack on Kanye After Pro-Trump Comments

The backlash continues this week against rapper and producer Kanye West following his recent statements of support for President Donald Trump and conservative political views.

Much of the most pointed criticism has come from other rappers who feel he is misusing his platform by supporting an administration they believe has treated minorities unfairly.

One of the latest rebukes came from Daz Dillinger, a California-based rapper who appeared to call for a gang attack on West.

According to Fox News, the rapper, whose real name is Delmar Arnaud, posted an Instagram video in which he issued a “Crip alert” in response to West’s pro-Trump comments.

A cousin of and frequent collaborator with Snoop Dogg, Arnaud called for members of the infamous West Coast street gang to target the influential artist, as reported by TMZ.

“We are in one boat and they’re killing all of us,” he said in a clip that has since been deleted. “(West) jumps over there and says ‘Master, I’m (on) your side. I’m with you master Trump. Burn all these n—-s.”

In what he called a “national alert,” he reportedly instructed “all the Crips out there” to “f— Kanye up.”

The provocation went on to become more specific, with Arnaud adding that he “better not ever see” West in concert or anywhere in the state of California. He then cited the city of Calabasas as one of West’s residences.

“Cuz we got a Crip alert for Kanye,” he said. “All the Crips out there — you see him, bang on his a–, f— his a– up.”

His initial video drew widespread concern, including a possible criminal probe by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Arnaud remained defiant in an Instagram post Monday morning, citing “FREEDOM OF SPEECH” as a defense for his profane rant.

Though multiple rappers have denounced West for his sympathy for Trump in recent days, this apparent call for a gang attack surprised even some in that industry, according to the New York Post’s Page Six.

Rapper 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, posted a derisive take on the situation in an Instagram post mocking the rivalry as “Crips Vs Kardashian’s (sic),” a reference to West’s marriage to socialite Kim Kardashian.

West released a new politically charged song defending his pro-Trump statements and his right to express opinions that represent him personally, not the black community.

He expressed similar views in a series of social media posts over the past week.

You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

“You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him,” West wrote in one tweet last week. “We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

