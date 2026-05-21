A report released earlier this week revealed that a school district in California spent $300,000 to partner with an LGBT center that supplies “affirming programs, resources, and community care” to minors.

Pomona Unified School District signed a memo of understanding for the 2024-2025 school year for a “mentoring program” with “Pomona Valley Pride,” according to a story published by the Daily Signal.

The program reportedly focused on recruiting students who were ages 12 and up.

The memo of understanding obtained by the Daily Signal stated that the pride center would offer “academic support, mentoring, and tutoring services to all students in middle and high school who identify themselves LGBTQ+ and their families to address their unique needs and challenges.”

“Students participating in the program will be provided social-emotional support, health and wellness activities, events, and engaging programs with a youth engagement specialist,” the document read.

The Center for American Liberty, a conservative think tank, discovered the alliance through a public records request.

The school district gave certain documents to the think tank, but was accused of only providing partial records, leading the group to file a lawsuit last year.

Mark Trammell, CEO of the Center for American Liberty, told the Daily Signal that California parents would be “horrified” to see what his organization dug up.

“In Pomona Unified School District, officials handed $300,000 in taxpayer money to Pomona Pride Center, Inc. to push LGBTQ programming on children and families,” he said.

“At the same time, schools are using ‘gender support plans’ that treat parents as obstacles, including sections specifically targeting so-called unsupportive parents.”

Moreover, the plan directed schools to “funnel children into secret counseling services” that are hidden from parents after a child turns 12, Trammell added.

“This isn’t education — it’s ideological indoctrination funded by taxpayers and carried out behind parents’ backs,” he explained. “California schools have become laboratories for progressive social activism, and they’re counting on parents never seeing the documents.”

The CEO added that his group is “dragging these records into the light because parents deserve to know exactly what activists embedded in public schools are teaching their children.”

The website for the LGBT group has a statement which reads, “The mission of the Pomona Valley Pride is to defend, enhance, and sustain the wellbeing of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual, two-spirited individuals, and allies (LGBTQIA2S+), by providing vital social, emotional and support services, educational and arts programs, collaborative partnerships, and advocacy-representing the Pomona Valley region and surrounding communities.”

The group hosted an event for minors in late 2025 called “Beyond the Binary,” for individuals “across the gender spectrum, including those who identify as genderqueer, transgender, gender non-conforming, gender-expansive, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, agender, and demigender.”

It was described as a “monthly program with movie nights, discussions, and activities, supporting diverse queer and trans identities.”

In March, it also hosted “Gaymer Night,” which was “a secure haven for the queer community and allies to unite for an evening of games and activities.”

In addition, the organization’s website has a “resources” tab that includes a “Gender Neutral Closet,” which “aims to provide garments that every child can enjoy regardless of their gender, and rejects the idea that pink is for females and blue is for males.”

“From hoodies to jeans to everyday accessories, these stylish and comfortable gender-neutral clothes fit into everyone’s wardrobe regardless of their gender,” the website read.

This news comes just two months after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a group of California parents who sued the state over certain school policies preventing teachers from disclosing whether a child had changed his or her name or used different pronouns inside the classroom.

The order reinstated a previous ruling from a federal district court, which barred schools from “misleading parents about their children’s gender presentation.”

The case of Mirabelli v. Bonta began in 2023 and involved two teachers who sued their school district over the gender regulations.

Local parents joined the lawsuit, saying that their children were identifying as transgender at school and education officials were affirming their behavior.

The high court’s 6-3 majority sided with the parents, and Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote a concurring opinion outlining the importance of parental rights.

“The parent-applicants are likely to succeed on the merits under a straightforward application of these cases,” the Trump appointee wrote. “California prohibits its public schools from informing parents of their child’s gender transition at school unless the child consents. The record in this case indicates that the State’s nondisclosure policy applies even if parents expressly ask for information about their child’s gender identification.

“One set of parents learned of their child’s transition at school only after the child attempted suicide,” Barrett continued. “Strikingly, even after this tragic event, school administrators continued to withhold information about the student’s gender identification.”

“California’s nondisclosure policy thus quite obviously excludes parents from highly important decisions about their child’s mental health,” she concluded.

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