California Sheriff 'Changing Teams,' Going All-In for Trump

Sheriff Chad Bianco has spent a lifetime working in law enforcement — and likely never expected that he’d be rallying behind a felon in a presidential election.

During a 30-year career with the sheriff’s office of Riverside County, California — elected to the top spot in 2018 — Bianco has had many different encounters with criminals — and built a national reputation as a law-and-order conservative.

However, the felon that Bianco intends to support isn’t the kind of common criminal selling drugs or committing violent offenses that Bianco sees so often in the crime-loving state of California.

The convict who has this sheriff “changing teams” is a much more monumental figure: Former President Donald Trump.

The outspoken Californian released a video on social media Saturday informing followers that despite Trump being convicted on 34 felony counts in New York, Bianco fully intends to put his support in the presumptive Repubican nominee.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chad Bianco (@sheriffbianco)

He opens by lamenting how Californian Gov. Gavin Newsom and the other Democrats in power have been actively making the law harder to enforce through numerous pro-criminal decisions.

“For the last five years I’ve been very critical about our governor for slashing our budgets from corrections, for letting prisoners out early, for closing our prisons,” Bianco said in the Instagram video.

Will Trump’s support continue to grow? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1115 Votes) No: 0% (5 Votes)

“I’ve been critical of our state legislature for passing laws to make it harder to put people in prison. I’ve been critical for their changing laws that let prisoners out early. And I’ve been critical of our attorney general for seemingly not caring about crime.”

Bianco, who holds an office that’s officially nonpartisan, said the “love affair” that leaders within the state have for criminals all stems from the “belief that criminals are not responsible for their own actions.”

Those in power then blame different systems such as law enforcement for being “systemically racist” and let criminals run free to atone for it, he said.

Bianco then admitted that he’s “getting tired” of it all and that maybe it’s time to “change teams.”

“I know it’s going to make some of you angry, I know that you’re going to be mad at me but I’m going to change teams. I think they’re onto something but I don’t think they’re doing enough,” he said.

He said Americans need to go big and rather than simply giving criminals drugs, booze and housing.

We need to “put a felon in the White House,” he said.

“Trump 2024, baby. Let’s save this country and make America great again.”

Of course, the jokes from Bianco about changing sides are more a jab at California’s progressive politicians — but they don’t change his message.

Americans intend to vote for Donald Trump, regardless of a trumped-up criminal conviction.

Even law enforcement agents like Bianco will vote for him despite his newly acquired “felon” tag.

Last week’s conviction in Judge Juan Merchan’s kangaroo court is not the major win that Democrats hoped it was.

If anything, the jury’s verdict has boosted former Trump to even higher levels of popularity than ever before — and that’s saying something.

So, as Bianco said so elegantly in his video, “Trump 2024, baby. Let’s save this country and make America great again.”

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.