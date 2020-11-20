Login
California Sheriffs Say No Way To Enforcing Gov. Newsom's New COVID Restrictions

By Erin Coates
Published November 20, 2020 at 11:48am
Two California sheriff’s said Thursday night that they will not be enforcing Gov. Gavin Newsom’s latest round of coronavirus restrictions in their communities.

The Democratic governor announced a “limited Stay at Home Order” would go into effect Saturday and remain in place for one month.

“Non-essential work and gatherings must stop from 10pm-5am in counties in the purple tier,” he tweeted.

Under the new order, gatherings are subject to strict limits.

It bans “all gatherings with members of other households and all activities conducted outside the residence, lodging, or temporary accommodation with members of other households” between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., “except for those activities associated with the operation, maintenance, or usage of critical infrastructure or required by law.”

The restrictions are being put in place to help curb the spread of COVID-19 as cases and hospitalizations have surged in the Golden State, according to KXJZ-FM.

“Activities that you normally do are higher risk today than they were a month ago,” Dr. Mark Ghaley, the state’s top health official, said.

“Because the level of COVID in our communities is higher, even our everyday activities become higher risk.”

California counties are split on enforcing the strict rules over the holidays.

San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore announced a “full-time law enforcement presence” to get more businesses to comply with the tightening restrictions, The Associated Press reported.

However, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said they will not be enforcing the new rules.

“Throughout the pandemic, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department has taken an education-first approach with regard to the public health orders,” Sheriff Don Barnes said in a statement.

“At this time, due to the need to have deputies available for emergency calls for service, deputies will not be responding to requests for face-coverings or social gatherings-only enforcement.”

Meanwhile, Sacramento Sheriff Scott Jones said in a statement that his office “will not be determining — including entering any home or business — compliance of, any health or emergency orders related to curfews, staying at home, Thanksgiving or other social gatherings inside or outside the home, maximum occupancy or mask mandates.”

“Further, we will not dispatch officers for these purposes — callers will be advised to call 3-1-1 and be routed to County Health,” Jones said.

“Of course, if there is potential criminal behavior or the potential for impacts to public or personal safety we will continue to respond appropriately,” the sheriff said.

He concluded by saying, “I would like to wish everyone a happy and meaningful Thanksgiving Holiday.”

Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







