SECTIONS
Crime Culture US News
Print

Teacher Arrested After Video Shows Him Punching Student

By Neetu Chandak
at 11:51am
Print

A California high school music teacher was arrested Friday after he was caught on film fist-fighting with a student in class.

Marston Riley, 40, was caught on video throwing punches at a Maywood Academy High School student as a female wearing a yellow vest tried to break up the fight.

He was taken into custody on suspicions of child abuse and causing physical harm to the student after the incident was reported to officials around 1:30 p.m., KTLA 5 reported on Friday.

The student was treated and released from a local hospital. He did not sustain serious injuries, according to NBC 4.

Witnesses in the class said the brawl started when the teacher allegedly informed the student that he had to leave the class for wearing the incorrect uniform. The student allegedly refused to go, KTLA 5 reported.

TRENDING: Chris Wallace Says Media Has Made a ‘Mistake’ with Trump by Trying To ‘Fight Fire with Fire’

Video from KTLA 5 showed the student throw a basketball at Riley prior to punching the boy in the face.

“Crisis counselors and additional School Police patrols will be at the school on Monday to support our students and staff,” a Los Angeles Unified School District spokesperson told The Daily Caller News Foundation in a statement.

Students and parents are divided over the altercation.

One student said the situation was set-up, according to KTLA 5.

“Everything was planned out,” the unidentified student said, KTLA 5 reported. “There were students there who were already taking out their phones to record the incident.”

A mother believed Riley was defending himself against the student while another person claimed the teacher was known to be aggressive, according to ABC 11.

“I think it was both of their faults, like the teacher and the student,” student Enrique Deharo said, ABC 11 reported. “I was scared for the kid, and partly for the teacher, too.”

RELATED: County Took Cars from 380 People Never Charged with a Crime

Riley is being held on $50,000 bail, according to KTLA 5.

Maywood Academy High School did not immediately respond to TheDCNF’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Nick Givas

Rabbi Jeffrey Meyers of the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.ABC News screen shot

Tree of Life Rabbi Says He Was ‘Surprised’ by President Trump’s Behavior During Pittsburgh Visit

Chris Agee

CNN's Don Lemon is doubling down on his comments that right-wing white males are the nation's 'biggest terror threat.'CNN screen shot

Black Leaders Issue Powerful Message to CNN over Don Lemon’s Anti-White Comments

Randy DeSoto

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett KavanaughChip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Kavanaugh Accuser Admits She Never Met Him, Allegations Were Made Up

Steven Beyer

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester at a Senate committee hearing.Pete Marovich / Getty Images

Democratic Senator’s Re-Election Bid Rocked by Libertarian Candidate Dropping Out, Endorsing Republican

Benjamin Arie

Bartolo Fuentes/caravanSpencer Platt / Getty Images

Meet the Radical Anti-U.S. Marxists Behind the Migrant Caravan

Evie Fordham

Pence OprahAlex Wong / Getty Images; Jessica McGowan / Getty Images

Mike Pence Tells Oprah ‘This Ain’t Hollywood’ as They Support Dueling Candidates

Peter Hasson

A group of huntersSteve Oehlenschlager / Shutterstock

Democratic Party Tries To Stop Hunters from Voting by Using Scare Tactics

Chris Agee

Candace Owens, left, and Kanye West during an appearance on 'TMZ.'TMZ screen shot

Candace Owens ‘Hurt’ over Kanye’s Remarks, Vows to Keep Fighting On

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.