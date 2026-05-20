California's Blue Wall Is Cracking - And It's Glorious

Sixteen years ago, California voters passed Proposition 14, the “top-two” primary, with 54 percent of the vote. The theory was democratic moderation. The machine — both parties, initially — hated it.

Now that it threatens to produce two Republicans in the November gubernatorial runoff, Democrats have suddenly rediscovered the same objections Republicans had in 2010.

The rule was fine while it protected their monopoly. Now it’s a crisis.

I’ve watched this state from the inside since I got here in 1990. The California I arrived in rewarded builders, punished sloth, and ran a budget that at least pretended to add up.

What I’m watching now is a state that punishes productive behavior, rewards dependency, and does so with remarkable consistency.

Steve Hilton and Chad Bianco aren’t a fluke. They’re the bill coming due.

The nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office puts California’s 2026–27 budget gap at nearly $18 billion, the fourth consecutive deficit year during a period of overall revenue growth, which is a remarkable policy achievement if your goal is going broke in a boom.

Sacramento’s answer hasn’t been to cut. Instead, the state expanded Medi-Cal to 1.6 million undocumented adults, watched the program overshoot projections by $2.7 billion, and then froze new enrollment as of Jan. 1, 2026, after the damage was done.

Meanwhile, California has spent $37 billion on housing and homelessness programs since 2019, and the tent cities are still there. Compassion without accountability isn’t compassion. It’s expensive theater.

Hilton is the more credible of the two Republican candidates because he’s already watched this script play out elsewhere. He served as director of strategy for British Prime Minister David Cameron from 2010 to 2012, saw progressive governance corrode a country that should have known better, and then moved to California.

He co-founded a political technology startup in Silicon Valley, hosted The Next Revolution on Fox News from 2017 through 2023, and has spent the years since making the affirmative case for dismantling the bureaucratic apparatus that makes this state unaffordable. He’s not reciting lines from a pollster’s memo. He’s been running the same argument in the same state for a decade, and the evidence has only grown in his favor.

What makes Hilton particularly threatening to the one-party machine is that he lives here. He sees the families leaving, the small businesses closing, the public schools consumed by ideological projects while academic outcomes slide.

His positions — school choice, real law enforcement, regulatory reform, tax relief for middle-income earners — aren’t imported talking points. They address specific, daily failures.

When he calls single party rule a slow-motion self-inflicted wound, he can point to 15 years of fiscal receipts. The April 2026 Emerson poll puts him at 17 percent in a crowded field, leading all candidates — including a Democratic bench that includes Tom Steyer’s money, Katie Porter’s temper, and Xavier Becerra’s disastrous resume.

That’s not polling noise. That’s voter exhaustion finding a voice.

Bianco brings something different and equally necessary. He’s a working lawman — Riverside County’s sheriff — who managed public safety while Sacramento passed law after law that constrained policing, turned retail theft into a viable business model, and treated consequences as optional.

At 14 percent in the same Emerson poll, Bianco isn’t a sideshow. He earned 49 percent of delegate votes at the California Republican Party’s spring convention, edging Hilton’s 44 percent, though neither cleared the 60 percent threshold for a formal endorsement.

The split is honest: both men represent genuine voter frustration, differently expressed. That’s not a weakness in the Republican coalition right now. It’s a sign that two distinct strands of the electorate have simultaneously had enough.

The part of this story the press has largely missed is the machine’s panic response.

Democratic consultant Steven Maviglio has already filed a ballot amendment to repeal Proposition 14 and return to closed partisan primaries. Democratic Party Chair Rusty Hicks has called the top two system a failure that “needs to be revised or repealed.”

The party currently holding every statewide office and controlling both legislative chambers by supermajority has decided the rules are unfair the moment those rules might cost them a single race. This is the same institutional reflex that produced activist judges, sanctuary mandates, and pension liabilities no honest actuary would sign.

The game was fine. The rules only needed changing when the voters started winning.

I’ve spent 30 years in rooms with principals who built real companies and managed real payrolls. When a deal goes bad in my business, you don’t ask to renegotiate the terms retroactively. You fix the problem or you replace the team that caused it.

California voters are slowly arriving at that same conclusion, and it took longer than it should have. The “shirtsleeves to shirtsleeves in three generations” rule isn’t folklore. It’s what happens when discipline gets replaced by entitlement.

California has been living that arc at the state level for 20 years, and the compounding effects are now showing.

This race isn’t ultimately about Hilton versus Bianco versus a Democratic field running variants of the same failed playbook. It’s about whether California’s electorate still has the institutional immune response to reject governance by grievance.

The $18 billion hole didn’t appear without decades of decisions. The homelessness encampments didn’t materialize on $37 billion in state spending by accident.

Neither Hilton nor Bianco is a messiah. But either one would bring something Sacramento hasn’t had in a generation: an adult in the building who understands that you can’t subsidize your way out of poor choices.

The blue wall is cracking. Let the sunlight in.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

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