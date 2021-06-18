My home state of Texas has, admittedly deservedly, become infamous for its power woes this year, but we conservatives can still rely on an old rule of thumb.

Whatever Texas does, California does worse.

2021 is no exception.

According to KABC-TV, California’s power operator requested that all residents conserve power on Thursday, citing a heat wave currently impacting much of the western half of the country.

Tips for reducing the strain on the grid included adjusting the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, using a fan instead of air conditioning, closing drapes and avoiding the use of appliances during the day.

The California #ISO issued a #FlexAlert tomorrow from 5 to 10 p.m., encouraging consumers to reduce their energy use to help relieve stress on the grid. Go to https://t.co/VB7dql84XI for conservation measures. pic.twitter.com/Pb8OnMVbMU — California ISO (@California_ISO) June 16, 2021

The request was later extended to Friday evening, according to a tweet from the city of Hawaiian Gardens.

California FLEX ALERT

Tips to avoid power outages

Today 5-10 pm

Consejos para evitar cortes eléctrico

Hoy 5-10 pm pic.twitter.com/ypurlXR0GR — City of Hawaiian Gardens (@HawaiianGardens) June 18, 2021

This is by now a familiar routine for California. Just last August, the state endured rolling blackouts.

The most frustrating part is that they probably didn’t even need to happen.

According to a report from Politico last year, “some energy experts noted that demand wasn’t particularly higher than normal, as is typical for weekends, and [the California Independent System Operator] had predicted it would have adequate reserves on hand for the 80 percent of California’s grid that it manages.”

Average Californians certainly grasp the gravity of their state’s power problem:

Nothing like a five-and-a-half power outage during a 108 degrees evening to end the day. #rollingoutages #california #hotandinthedark — Kate Bowen (@MamaBear2015) June 18, 2021

Flex alert issued from 5-10 p.m. – Thank you democrats for turning #california into a third world cesspool.🖕🏼 https://t.co/ZdICjtHoqX — All American Images (@BK_Morrow) June 18, 2021

While Texas has understandably received the brunt of negative media coverage on power failures over the past six months, California has a long history of failing its residents for no good reason.

I love my state. I know it’s not perfect — far from it.

But I take comfort in the fact that it’s not California.

