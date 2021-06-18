Commentary
Commentary

California's Power Grid Already Buckling Under the Heat Before Summer Even Begins

Garion Frankel June 18, 2021 at 10:40am

My home state of Texas has, admittedly deservedly, become infamous for its power woes this year, but we conservatives can still rely on an old rule of thumb.

Whatever Texas does, California does worse.

2021 is no exception.

According to KABC-TV, California’s power operator requested that all residents conserve power on Thursday, citing a heat wave currently impacting much of the western half of the country.

Tips for reducing the strain on the grid included adjusting the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, using a fan instead of air conditioning, closing drapes and avoiding the use of appliances during the day.

The request was later extended to Friday evening, according to a tweet from the city of Hawaiian Gardens.

This is by now a familiar routine for California. Just last August, the state endured rolling blackouts.

The most frustrating part is that they probably didn’t even need to happen.

According to a report from Politico last year, “some energy experts noted that demand wasn’t particularly higher than normal, as is typical for weekends, and [the California Independent System Operator] had predicted it would have adequate reserves on hand for the 80 percent of California’s grid that it manages.”

Average Californians certainly grasp the gravity of their state’s power problem:

While Texas has understandably received the brunt of negative media coverage on power failures over the past six months, California has a long history of failing its residents for no good reason.

I love my state. I know it’s not perfect — far from it.

But I take comfort in the fact that it’s not California.

Submit a Correction →



Garion Frankel
Contributor, Commentary
Garion Frankel is the senior policy advisor for the Texas Federation of College Republicans. He enjoys and has published articles and academic works on public policy, philosophy and political theory.
