Over 18 months on from Hamas’ attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, are we at all surprised to see not just Jew-hatred in America, but America-hatred coming along with it?

The left has made no secret about the fact that they detest the country and its allies. They detest the precepts upon which it was built. And they can’t wait to see it fall, just like they think it deserves.

Take a Dearborn Heights, Michigan, Fundraiser and Poetry Night for Palestine — please, as Henny Youngman might have said. This event, hosted by the Middle East Children’s Alliance, was already semi-objectionable enough before its contents got scrutinized by the Middle East Media Research Institute roughly a month after it occurred.

And, as you’ll see, the sentiments coming from at least one attendee about Gaza is beyond alarming, especially coming from America’s heartland.

“The message for the people of Gaza is going to be more of the message that should be sent to the people here, in that, they have achieved the victory. We haven’t done anywhere near enough,” the unnamed attendee said during the clip.

“And the people here, I promise you, we do feel ashamed. We do feel like we’re not doing enough. We do feel like change needs to come, because change must come. And in the form that it must come is that this empire, the American empire that’s been hurting our people since the beginning, the imperial Western powers that have been hurting our people since the beginning, they must fall.

“And inshallah, inshallah, they will fall,” he continued.

“And my message to people of Gaza and oppressed people across the world is that there are people here, both young and old, who are going to be willing to fight and are willing to put their lives and everything they can on the line to bring these empires down — because they must come down.”

Dearborn Heights Fundraiser and Poetry Night for Palestine: This American Empire Must Fall; People Here Are Willing to Fight and Put Their Lives on the Line to Bring These Western Empires Down pic.twitter.com/sr8gxD1szC — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) April 15, 2025

A lovely sentiment. And while this is just one man, let’s note that 1) the woman beside him seemed particularly unfazed and 2) according to MEMRI, this was considered erudite enough to make a reel of highlights of the pro-Gaza event posted to YouTube on March 19 by HB Productions.

And yet, here’s the kicker: Are we even surprised that this is happening in broad daylight?

Heck, this sounds awful until you realize that this is what’s being taught in university halls across the nation — albeit in slightly more academic terms, but just because you dress things up with Frantz Fanon quotes about the internalized inferiority of the colonialized mindset, it still doesn’t eliminate the fact that, at it’s heart, what’s being said is “America bad, violent anti-American and anti-Western sentiment good. Death to American imperialism, inshallah.”

And what’s worse, the timbre of the conversation is basically like a man discussing the weather. “Yes’m, looks like there’s rain coming in. Rain that’ll wash away the crud these filthy imperialist pigs have trod all over their stained possessions. Yessir. Also might be some hail. Ruins my weekend, naturally.”

Worse still: Are we surprised? These anti-American discussions, common as small talk about the weather, are de rigueur on college quads taken over by student thugs and outside agitators.

Not only does the woman not bat an eye about taking down America, someone thought that this was good enough to put online.

The point is, there’s no telling how many people there are inside our borders with a burning hated for the United States — but the number isn’t small.

And, if they’re not U.S. citizens but openly talking about how America should fall sooner rather than later, long, hard discussions need to be held about whether or not they should still be in the country.

We’ve dealt with MS-13 and Tren de Aragua first, along with extremist student leaders such as Mahmoud Khalil. Given that these people are actively rooting for the fall of America, it’s not a leap to say that if they aren’t full citizens, they should be next on the return-to-sender list.

