While on Call with Parents of Soldier Killed During Jordan Attack, Biden Once Again Lies About His Son's Death

Aside from being a perpetual gaffe machine, Joe Biden also constantly lies about his life, his bio, his experiences, his family, and his achievements, but his lie about how his son Beau died is especially egregious.

If you are unaware, Beau Biden seems to have been one of the few Biden’s who was a good fellow. Unfortunately, he died of brain cancer at only 46 years of age.

Beau was a one-time attorney general of Delaware and was also an officer in the Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps as a member of the Delaware Army National Guard. In his latter role, he served as a Major in Iraq in 2009 and was awarded a Bronze Star. But after his service, he was diagnosed with glioblastoma, the condition that took his life in 2015 after he had left his military service behind.

It was a tragic end to a young man’s life, and Beau’s passing and cause of death alone should be enough to earn Joe Biden a modicum of sympathy for his family’s loss. Oh, but Joe always wants more attention, doesn’t he?

Time and again Joe Biden has flat out lied about the death of his oldest son. He constantly uses the death of his son in a blatant effort to make it seem as if he lost his son while the latter was fighting in the front lines during wartime action.

Worse still, Joe Biden has repeatedly floated this lie to elicit sympathy from and to pander at real military families who actually have lost a loved one in war.

And now he has done it yet again.

ABC News posted video of a phone call Biden made to the family of Sgt. Kennedy Sanders, a soldier who was killed on Sunday by a drone strike carried out by the Iranian-backed militia in Jordan.

During the call, Biden told the grieving mother and father that he understood their grief because he’s “been there.”

“Shawn, I wish I didn’t have to make this call. I know there’s nothing anybody can say or do to ease the pain. I’ve been there,” he said, according to The Hill.

He then added, “My son spent a year in Iraq; that’s how I lost him.”

Of course Biden called one of the three families who lost their child in the Iran-backed drone attack annnnd he made it all about Beau, claiming he’s been in their exact same position. The nerve of this guy…. pic.twitter.com/ddBDWtOwkI — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 1, 2024

But this is absolutely false.

Beau Biden died five years after he left Iraq, and his illness had absolutely nothing whatsoever to do with his office-based (and not front line) duties there.

Many jumped to social media to blast Biden for this oft-repeated lie.

Joe Biden tells the parents of one of the soldiers who died in Syria over the weekend that he lost his son Beau in Iraq. His son died of brain cancer five years after returning from Iraq.

pic.twitter.com/iQQ9owIptq — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 1, 2024

It is shameful how Biden keeps lying about his son dying in Iraq, particularly when he lies to Gold Star parents https://t.co/TaIP65Xaxt — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 1, 2024

“My son spent a year in Iraq. That’s how I lost him.” – Joe Biden to the parents of a soldier k*lled in Jordan this week. Biden’s son Beau died of brain cancer a few years after finishing his military service. pic.twitter.com/zJ39paWwf4 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 1, 2024

Joe Biden has trotted out this lie many, many times. Last August he delivered this lie in the face of a gold star mother who lost her son during Biden’s disastrous pull out of Afghanistan. She later said Joe’s bald-faced lie made her physically ill.

Even former Fox News contributor Juan Williams peddled Joe’s lie last year.

Sadly, we can’t just chalk this lie up to Joe Biden’s obvious mental decline because he has been slinging this lie around for years — like has has with so many other lies.

