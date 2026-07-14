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U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, pictured in a May 2025 file photo from Kyiv.
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, pictured in a May 2025 file photo from Kyiv. The senator had just returned from another trip to Ukraine on Saturday when he died of an apparent heart condition. (Viktor Kovalchuk / Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

'Have You Called 911?' Tommy Tubberville Shares Details on Lindsey Graham's Tragic Final Moments

 By Joe Saunders  July 14, 2026 at 5:09am
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Sen. Lindsey Graham’s scheduler had to know her boss was in trouble.

The staffer was at a restaurant with an aide to Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville on Saturday when Graham called her cell phone complaining of chest pains, Tuberville told reporters on Monday.

When she asked if he’d called 911, Graham responded, “No … I called you,” Tuberville said.


Emergency dispatchers received a call to respond to Graham’s Washington address about 8:30 p.m., CNN reported. Tuberville said the staffer who called 911 was a Graham scheduler who used to work in Tuberville’s office.

“By the time she got there, 911 had knocked the door down, and they were working on him,” Tuberville said.

By then, it was too late.

According to the Washington, D.C., Medical Examiner’s Office, Graham, 71, died of a heart condition known as aortic dissection — essentially a tear in the all-important aorta, the artery that carries blood from the heart.

The South Carolina senator had just returned from a trip to Ukraine, CNN reported, and had been speaking with President Donald Trump earlier in the evening.

Essentially, he was working until the end.

“Lindsey basically worked himself to death,” Tuberville said. “Most of us have families. He didn’t have any family, and if we had a couple of days off, he went to that airport. He went somewhere to try to work out something for our country.”

And he scoffed at the idea that there was anything but natural causes involved in Graham’s death.

Related:
Breaking: Lindsey Graham's Sister Appointed to Serve Out the Rest of His Term

“No, there’s no conspiracy here,” he said.

However, in a Fox News interview on Monday, Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley said it’s “only wise and smart to look at every angle here,” according to The Associated Press.

“I absolutely think there should be a full toxicology report, autopsy, the whole thing. I mean, nobody had been a greater advocate of taking on Putin than Lindsey Graham. Nobody had been tougher on the Iranians over time than Lindsey. He had a lot of enemies in the world. So I wouldn’t I wouldn’t rule anything out.

“I don’t want to be a conspiracy theorist. And, you know, I hope that none of that is true. But the truth is that we’ve lost a good man. The Senate’s lost a good man who was doing a lot of good work. And I think we owe it to his constituents and the American people to get the truth.”

A full autopsy is pending, according to CNN.

On Monday, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced that Graham’s sister, Darline Graham Nordone, would serve the remainder of Graham’s fifth term in the Senate. (A move that was heartily endorsed beforehand by Trump.)

The state will conduct a special primary election Aug. 11 to choose a Republican candidate to run in the November general election.

The winner of that primary will face Democratic pediatrician Annie Andrews, who won her party’s nomination for the race in June.

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Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




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