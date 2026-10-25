That's Why It's Called the Equalizer: Gun-Toting Woman Turns Tables on Thug Beating on Her Boyfriend

Prosecutors in Michigan say they will not press charges against a woman who critically wounded a person who attacked her boyfriend.

Police said the woman and her boyfriend entered a Dearborn, Michigan, White House Kicks store Saturday, according to WXYZ-TV, a Detroit TV station, just prior to the assault, which was caught on surveillance video. The footage, obtained by WXYZ, apparently shows that after the boyfriend greeted a customer, another man at the store attacked him.

“They started fighting, then — lady pulls out her gun and then protects her boyfriend,” a witness who asked not to be identified told WXYZ’s Faraz Jahed. “It’s madness, you know.”

The witness estimated the woman, a 30-year-old with a concealed carry permit, fired three or four shots after her 36-year-old boyfriend was attacked.

“It’s clear they were acquaintances somehow before they saw each other inside the store, and obviously they didn’t like each other, because it escalated into a fight,” Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin told WXYZ-TV.

Shahin also addressed the decision to not charge the woman, even though the assailant suffered a gunshot wound to the back.

“Look, that’s Prosecutor Worthy’s purview. That’s her job, and I have faith in the job that she does here for Wayne County residents,” Shahin said. “Our job is to gather the evidence and provide the case as thoroughly and as complete as possible.”

While the woman will not be charged, the wounded assailant may need to hire an attorney in addition to dealing with his hospital bills.

“There’s a possibility that those charges may be filed against the people that instigated the fight,” Shahin said.

In Columbia County, Georgia, sheriff’s deputies said that 29-year-old Benjamin Dasher was shot by a DoorDash driver after he repeatedly demanded that the driver purchase a food item for him before trying to carjack him, according to WSBTV.com, an Atlanta-area TV station.

In August 2024, police in Tazewell County, Virginia, said a 30-year-old man accosted a woman and her child at a Falls Mills, Virginia, convenience store and told the child of his intentions to commit a heinous act before a Good Samaritan shot the assailant, the Bluefield Daily Telegraph reported. The incident resurfaced on social media in August.

Also in August, Philadelphia police said a would-be carjacker brandished a handgun and fired at the driver of a blue Volvo, wounding him before the driver drew his own handgun and returned fire. The carjacker fled the scene after the return fire.

In September, a robber’s skills in victim selection were found to be lacking when he tried to hold up an armed commuter at a gas station. Orland Park, Illinois, police responded to the scene around, eventually taking the would-be robber to a local hospital for treatment with at least one gunshot wound, ABC7Chicago, a local TV station, reported. Surveillance video caught the incident on video, which was posted on social media.

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