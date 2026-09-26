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Iowa gubernatorial candidate Rob Sand speaks to voters during a campaign visit to the Carroll County Conservation Classroom on Aug. 20, 2026, in Carroll, Iowa.
Iowa gubernatorial candidate Rob Sand speaks to voters during a campaign visit to the Carroll County Conservation Classroom on Aug. 20, 2026, in Carroll, Iowa. (Leon Neal / Getty Images)

So-Called Moderate Governor Candidate Wants More Trans Books in Elementary Schools

 By Michael Austin  September 26, 2026 at 4:15pm
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Iowa Democratic gubernatorial nominee Rob Sand said he would oppose efforts to restrict books about homosexuality and transgenderism geared toward children.

Kailee Coleman, a social media influencer, said in an interview with Sand — who currently serves as Iowa state auditor — that she is a “banned book children’s author” and asked if he would allow further “book bans” in the state.

“If they try to do any more book bans, I’m going to veto them. My pledge is that I’m going to veto culture war bills,” Sand responded.

“I think that’s one of them. I want the legislature to be focused on issues that impact 100 percent of Iowans.”

The interview with Coleman and Sand was originally posted on TikTok and shared Thursday on X by Iowa First Media.

Coleman also asked Sand about the “changes” he would make as governor “to ensure our transgender and nonbinary neighbors feel safe and valued in Iowa.”

“I think it’s important to recognize if I win this race, I’m going to be working with a Republican legislature. What that means is that any changes that are going to have to be made would have to be things that we can agree on,” he answered.

“But again, my pledge is I’m going to veto culture war bills. I think that relegalizing discrimination in housing and employment was wrong. I think that people shouldn’t be treated differently just because of who they are or how God made them.”

Sand added that transgenderism is “one of those issues where I doubt I’m going to find much agreement with the Republican legislature.”

“That means if they’re running bills like that, I’m going to veto them, and that’s my promise to everybody in this state.”

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Sand has cast himself as a moderate and a Christian, but has been criticized for wanting to eliminate taxpayer-funded school choice, introduce universal preschool, and introduce a new election structure called “approval voting.”

He has indeed vowed to veto “stupid culture-war-Trump” bills passed by the Republican legislature if he is elected.

Zach Lahn, the Republican gubernatorial nominee, has meanwhile endorsed school choice policies such as the Education Freedom Tax Credit.

“I’m in. Great opportunity for Iowa families,” Lahn posted on social media.

“We will make Iowa #1 in the nation for education again.”

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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