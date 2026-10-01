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Sen. Elissa Slotkin, a Michigan Democrat, attends a Sept. 23 news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
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Sen. Elissa Slotkin, a Michigan Democrat, attends a Sept. 23 news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

So-Called 'Moderate' Senate Dem Goes Down Bizarre Midterm Rabbit Hole, Says Trump Might 'Make Up a Threat'

 By C. Douglas Golden  October 1, 2026 at 1:03pm
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When it comes to the junior Democratic senator from Michigan, one frequently wishes to give the liberal media apparatus some paraphrased advice from the movie “Mean Girls”: Stop trying to make Elissa Slotkin happen. She’s not going to happen.

Slotkin, first elected to the upper chamber in a slim 2024 win, is invariably described as a “moderate,” usually by some media outlet looking for the second coming of Bill Clinton in an intersectional outfit.

Sure, Slotkin is a white woman who comes from the Ivy League and the CIA, but she doesn’t have a Y chromosome, so she’ll do.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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