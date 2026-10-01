So-Called 'Moderate' Senate Dem Goes Down Bizarre Midterm Rabbit Hole, Says Trump Might 'Make Up a Threat'
When it comes to the junior Democratic senator from Michigan, one frequently wishes to give the liberal media apparatus some paraphrased advice from the movie “Mean Girls”: Stop trying to make Elissa Slotkin happen. She’s not going to happen.
Slotkin, first elected to the upper chamber in a slim 2024 win, is invariably described as a “moderate,” usually by some media outlet looking for the second coming of Bill Clinton in an intersectional outfit.
Sure, Slotkin is a white woman who comes from the Ivy League and the CIA, but she doesn’t have a Y chromosome, so she’ll do.
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