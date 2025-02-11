'Calling Card' for US Democratic Party Found Along with Missiles, Rifles in Terrorist Weapons Cache

Packages from the United States Agency for International Development were found last year in a cache of weapons owned by the terrorist group Hezbollah, according to new reports.

The reports come at a time when USAID’s funding is under attack and the agency is being defended by Democrats such as Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware, who called USAID “smart power,” according to Fox News.

The packages were found in Lebanon, an Israel Defense Forces soldier said, according to the New York Post.

“From the American taxpayer to Hezbollah, with love,” Asher Fredman, formerly with the IDF and currently currently executive director of the think tank Misgav Institute for National Security and Zionist Strategy in Jerusalem.

He said sniper rifles, anti-tank missiles, and explosives were found, along with USAID materials in a Lebanese village from which Hezbollah had withdrawn.

“They had been there recently,” he said. “They fled the village as they saw the IDF on the way.”

“When I served in Lebanon last October, we found huge Hezbollah weapons caches, together with USAID care packages (not to mention UNICEF folders),” Fredman posted on social media platform X.

Gerald Steinberg, founder of NGOMonitor, said the find was no surprise to insiders.

“The folks at USAID knew that taxpayers’ money and ‘emergency assistance’ went to terrorists. @NGOmonitor has repeatedly documented systematic aid diversion by terrorist organizations in Lebanon, Gaza, and Yemen,” he posted on X.

The Middle East Forum noted that it probed USAID and “uncovered $164 million of approved grants to radical organizations, with at least $122 million going to groups aligned with designated terrorists and their supporters,” the group said in a report posted on its website.

The report estimated that billions in additional aid went through ageneices that “have consistently failed to vet their terror-tied local partners, and show little interest in improving their practices, to the apparent indifference of the federal government.”

“Millions of federal dollars have been handed by USAID to organizations directly in Gaza controlled by Hamas, with government officials even visiting Gaza terror proxies’ offices and launching joint programs,” the group said

“USAID staff attend the offices of charities which seemingly operate on behalf of senior Hamas leaders, while staff of multiple multi-million dollar USAID beneficiary charities openly praise and encourage violence against Jews,” the group said.

The Washington Free Beacon quoted a source it identified as a former State Department official who said the Biden era was a bonanza for terror groups.

“For those who believe in a strong U.S.-Israel relationship, elements of USAID have been problematic for years,” the source, who was not named, said. “There was even a lack of embarrassment among some USAID staffers about being associated with terrorist organizations.”

“They weren’t even in line with some of the Biden administration’s policies,” the source said. “It’s more than just problematic grants to anti-Israel organizations. It’s also their role in the internal approval processes and statements within the administration. There’s an entire bureaucratic process they’re a part of. They carry out their obstructionist ideology on that front as well.”

