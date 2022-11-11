House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy made it clear. The California congressman wants to be elevated to speaker of the House if the Republicans get majority control of the U.S House of Representatives once the 2022 midterm elections are finalized.

It could be goodbye, Nancy Pelosi.

However, McCarthy should not be measuring the drapes for his new office just yet.

The final outcomes of many House races were still pending on Friday morning, although Republicans seem on track to get more than the 218 members needed for a majority. But as far as the speakership goes, not everyone shares McCarthy’s opinion that McCarthy is the guy for the job.

Politico Playbook reported Thursday that McCarthy’s support issues is a case of déjà vu. Speaker John Boehner retired in 2015. McCarthy wanted the position then but saw his plans derailed by the House Freedom Caucus.

In the years since, McCarthy has tried to ingratiate himself with more conservative House members, such as Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, but doubts about his leadership remain.

“We know there are a number of members who feel as we do, that Kevin McCarthy has not earned the right to lead, has not earned our vote,” Virginia Rep. Bob Good, a member of the Freedom Caucus, told Politico.

Speaking Monday on Fox News, Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, a member of the House Freedom Caucus, addressed the question of electing McCarthy as speaker.

“I would say maybe not so fast,” Biggs said. “Maybe we should have a good discussion within the confines of our internal body.”

Biggs expressed concerns McCarthy was not the leader needed to confront the excesses of the Biden administration.

“He’s backpedaled on things like impeachment, and, in some ways, that indicates a willingness to be weakening the oversight authority that we need to have and the leverage points we need to have in order to deal with a Democrat president,” the congressman said.

Russ Vought, president of the Center for Renewing America, explained McCarthy’s difficult position Thursday on Twitter.

With the narrow majority Republicans are likely to wind up with, it would not take many defectors to block McCarthy from winning the election for speaker, he said.

Kevin McCarthy is in serious trouble as a candidate for Speaker. Let me explain. 🧵 1/x — Russ Vought (@russvought) November 10, 2022

House conservatives will not need a majority to prevail. They merely need to block & veto until they get an acceptable candidate. Exactly how many depends on the final slim majority, but it will not be a lot. 3/x — Russ Vought (@russvought) November 10, 2022

In other words, the fundamentals present a cartel-busting vote, and all you need is a few members to go public. We already have that in @mattgaetz @bobgood @chiproytx. That number will grow as members come off the trail. The trend lines are already in our direction. 5/x — Russ Vought (@russvought) November 10, 2022

As Politico pointed out, one obstacle for the House Freedom Caucus is determining who is a viable alternative to McCarthy.

One Twitter poll overwhelming favored Jordan over McCarthy.

Who is more likely to fight for us as Speaker of the House? Who is more likely to help us get to the bottom of Jan 6? To hold corrupt Merrick Garland accountable? — Darren J. Beattie 🌐 (@DarrenJBeattie) November 9, 2022

Another user recommended Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie.

Thomas Massie is the only correct answer here @RepThomasMassie — Megafauna (@N2ITIVCapital) November 9, 2022

Massie this year made strong stands for the Second Amendment and against entanglements in the war in Ukraine.

A Freedom Caucus member from Texas, GOP. Rep. Chip Roy, also hinted he had an interest.



Meanwhile, in August, former Trump adviser Steven Bannon endorsed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

A speaker does not even need to be a member of the House to be elected. Even Donald Trump could become speaker, although the former president has indicated he has other plans.

Whatever happens, many agree there needs to be a major shakeup of the Republican power structure.

Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida identified McCarthy as one of three problems, along with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

McCarthy

McConnell

McDaniel McFailure — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 10, 2022



The three “Mcs” Gaetz called out are the ones most responsible for the disappointing midterm results.

By tampering with funding and ignoring election integrity, the Republican national leadership did almost as much as the Democrats to stifle the expected red wave.

McCarthy does not deserve a promotion. The last thing the Republicans need is to adopt the Democrats’ practice of failing upward.

