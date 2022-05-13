Calvin Klein Rolls Out Pregnant Transgender 'Man' in Mother's Day Ad Campaign

If you needed something special to celebrate on Mother’s Day, luxury clothing brand Calvin Klein had you covered.

The company used the occasion Sunday to share a marketing campaign that included images of a pregnant “man.”

Photos in the Calvin Klein post on Instagram featured a very pregnant Roberto Bete, a woman who identifies as a man and sports a beard, along with her partner, Erika Fernandes, a man who identifies as a woman, according to Brazil’s VivaBem.

Got that?

The post said Bete, a reality TV star in Brazil, was slated to “give birth to his and Erika’s son Noah any day now.” On Wednesday, Fernandes posted on his Instagram account that the transgender couple’s son had arrived.

Comments on the Calvin Klein post that questioned the very notion of a pregnant “man” were censored.

“We embrace this platform as an inclusive and respectful environment for individualism and self-expression,” the company in a follow-up post.

“At Calvin Klein, we tolerate everything except intolerance — any intolerant commentary will be removed, and any accounts issuing hateful statements may be blocked.”

Bete shared imagery of the Calvin Klein photoshoot on her own Instagram account.

“We can reproduce biologically or from the heart,” the ad quotes her as saying in a questionable explanation of human biology.

“Our place is to love and be loved.”

Major Western corporations are addicted to marketing fringe, left-wing cultural pieties to a broader audience, even when it’s bluntly clear that the average person isn’t interested.

If your exposure to the slick ad momentarily robbed you of your perception of reality, don’t worry.

There is no such thing as a “pregnant man.”

Only human females possess the capability to bear children.

Through innovations in cosmetic surgery and hormone therapy, modern science can turn a woman into a “man” with a beard and a flat chest like Bete and a man into a “woman” with breasts like Fernandes.

That doesn’t change the reality of an individual’s sex, which is determined through the chromosomes in every cell of his or her body.

Polling suggests that the American public is broadly skeptical of the transgender movement, even as major corporations and governments pour billions of dollars into propaganda efforts to convince people of its legitimacy.

Here’s hoping next Mother’s Day will be celebrated with a nice dinner or a gift for Mom instead of a bizarre homage to a pregnant “man.”

