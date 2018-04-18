The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
Media Watch
Print

Cambridge Analytica Scandal Goes Much Further Than Public Knows

By Chris Agee
April 18, 2018 at 1:12pm

Print

New details emerged in testimony this week regarding the scope of a British analytics firm’s efforts to acquire data about Facebook users.

Both Cambridge Analytica and Facebook have faced harsh criticism in recent weeks after reports surfaced that the firm obtained details of at least 87 million users. The information was collected through a social app designed in large part to aid political campaigns including that of 2016 U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump.

According to a former employee who testified before parliament in the United Kingdom, though, that infamous app was only the beginning.

As Tech Crunch reported, Brittney Kaiser described a much broader program with a shared goal of obtaining personal information about Facebook users.

The “This is your Digital Life” application and associated quizzes, which were designed by professor Aleksandr Kogan in partnership with Cambridge Analytica, “were not the only Facebook-connected questionnaires and datasets” used by the firm, she wrote in a statement admitted into evidence.

“I am aware in a general sense of a wide range of surveys which were done by CA or its partners, usually with a Facebook login — for example, the ‘sex compass’ quiz,” she said.

While Kaiser said she was not privy to details regarding how the data was obtained or ultimately used, she claimed that the number of people affected by such behavior is almost certainly much higher than Facebook’s estimate.

Are you concerned about the security of your data online?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

In the testimony that followed, she recalled specific examples of data harvesting going far beyond what has been acknowledged so far.

“In my pitches, I used to give examples even to clients that if you go on Facebook and you see these viral personality quizzes,” she said. “Not all of them would have been designed by Cambridge Analytica/SCL Group or our affiliates but that these applications were designed specifically to harvest data from individuals, using Facebook as the tool.”

If Kogan’s test was able to be exploited to reveal data about the friends of those who used it, Kaiser said it stands to reason that other apps were similarly vulnerable.

She mentioned both the “sex compass” quiz and “another one on your ‘music personality'” as apps she said were similarly used to collect data.

“I know at least of those two examples,” she said. “Therefore it can be inferred or implied that there were many additional individuals as opposed to just the ones, through Aleksandr Kogan’s test, whose data may have been compromised.”

RELATED: Ex-Spies Used Facebook Photos To Create Massive Facial Recognition Database

Though Cambridge Analytica and Facebook have absorbed significant backlash due to the scandal, activists fighting for data-privacy reform say the problem is much larger than either of these companies and the tech industry itself.

Evan Greer of the activist group Fight for the Future called Cambridge Analytica “just the tip of the iceberg” when it comes to identifying the larger threat.

“It’s not even just big tech companies; retail chains, hospitals and government agencies are vacuuming up massive amounts of sensitive personal information about all of us,” he said.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Facebook, Internet, Privacy, Scandal

By: Chris Agee on April 18, 2018 at 1:12pm

Popular Right Now

Will Racke

dick's sporting goods

Dick’s Literally Destroying AR-15 Inventory Instead of Selling Back to Manufacturers

Becky Loggia

Pelosi Claims Mueller Was Fired

Randy DeSoto

hillary clinton

Clinton Campaign, DNC Laundered $84 Million to State Parties To Avoid Campaign Finance Laws – Report

Kevin Daley

Neil Gorsuch

Justice Gorsuch Made Supreme Court History with Brand New Hire for 2018 Term

Jack Davis

james comey

Talk of Comey Obstruction of Justice Begins Within Hours of First TV Interviews

Jack Davis

textbook

New High School Textbook Teaches Students Trump Deals with ‘Mental Instability’

Chuck Ross

Clinton Insider Skewers Comey: ‘Lying, Renegade Narcissistic’

Becky Loggia

vladimir putin

Putin Promises ‘Chaos’ Next Time He’s Tested by US

Recently Posted