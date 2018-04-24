Camera Captures Anti-Semitic Attack on Orthodox Jew in Brooklyn [Video]

An Orthodox Jewish man was the victim of a violent anti-Semitic attack in New York City on Saturday, local surveillance footage revealed.

Menachem Moskowitz, 52, was walking home from Shabbat services in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood when he greeted a man who was smoking a cigar on the street corner. “Next thing I know, he says ‘I don’t like Jews,'” Moskowitz told CBS New York late Sunday.

“As soon as (I greeted) him he began yelling at me ‘you fake Jews, who are you saying hello to? Your fake Jews and you stole all my money and robbed me, and stole my mortgage and my house. I want to kill you!'” the victim told CrownHeights.info.

“I thought the man was just crazy so I started walking away, and he shouted ‘you don’t walk away from me’ and started chasing after me,” Moskowitz explained.

The suspect then jumped on Moskowitz from behind and began beating him, pushing him against a fence and trying to strangle him.

“I turned around and I see that he’s right behind me and he jumped me,” Moskowitz said. “He put me in a headlock and I’m trying to maneuver out of him. In the meantime, I’m screaming ‘Help! Help! Help! Help!’ He says, ‘You don’t need help. I’m going to kill you right here.'”

Within a few minutes, two passerbys pulled the attacker off the man, and held him back long enough for the victim to escape.

“Two nurses who saw the attack intervened and separated the man from me and told me to go, to run away, they didn’t even bother calling police,” Moskowitz told CrownHeights. “When I got home I called Hatzalah, who in turn notified the police.”

Moskowitz was later transported to Kings Country Hospital. He suffered a cracked rib and a black eye along with swelling, bruising and scratches over his body.

It was the second attack against Jewish men in the neighborhood within a week, CBS reported. On April 14, a 42-year-old man was punched in the face repeatedly just after midnight.

Police have opened an investigation into both attacks, and are unsure if the two are connected.

“We unequivocally condemn these senseless assaults,” said Evan R. Bernstein, ADL New York regional director.

“We appreciate the leadership of the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force who are investigating these assaults as hate crimes. Hopefully these rewards will encourage anyone who may have seen something to come forward.”

“There’s fear. There’s a lot of fear,” Moskowitz’s wife Channah told CBS. “The thing we know is that, unfortunately, there are people out there who want to kill us for one reason — because we are Jews.”

See the local news report below:

