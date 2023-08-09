The United States is supposed to have a southern border, a fact the left conveniently forgets most of the time. That forgetfulness becomes particularly acute whenever a politician tries to enforce that border.

Take Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. Abbott has pulled out all the stops to try to stem illegal immigration into his state — infuriating Democrats, who have actively tried to interfere in his efforts.

The latest tactic in Abbott’s “Operation Lone Star,” which aims to secure the Texas-Mexico border, is a floating “wall” of buoys in the Rio Grande. The Washington Examiner reported that the 1,000-foot-long wall of buoys was installed in July between Eagle Pass, Texas, and Piedras Negras, Coahuila state, in Mexico.

According to Texas Public Radio, illegal immigrants can’t swim under the border, as it’s floating in shallow water and thick cables attached to concrete bases prevents it.

Furthermore, anyone trying to climb over the barrier will face serious injury from either serrated metal blades between the buoys or razor wire on the opposite shore.

It’s the former tactic that’s drawn some ire from Very Online™ liberals, with one conservation activist saying Abbott “wants more migrants to die.”

Texas Gov Abbott has installed circular saws between the Rio Grande border buoys to maim or kill anyone who attempts to climb over. Two bodies have already been found trapped in the floating barrier. He wants more migrants to die.

pic.twitter.com/8siVD08TpL — Laiken Jordahl (@LaikenJordahl) August 8, 2023

“Texas Gov Abbott has installed circular saws between the Rio Grande border buoys to maim or kill anyone who attempts to climb over,” tweeted Laiken Jordahl. “Two bodies have already been found trapped in the floating barrier.”

It’s worth noting that authorities say those individuals drowned upriver and were caught in the buoys after they died, according to the Examiner — but why bother with the facts? And, yes, those are serrated metal plates, although not quite circular saws.

The “saws” are still what the left seized upon, however. Here’s a snippet of footage of the buoys that went viral earlier this week:

Appalled by the ongoing cruel and inhumane tactics employed by @GovAbbott at the Texas border. The situation’s reality is unsettling as these buoys’ true danger and brutality come to light. We must stop this NOW! pic.twitter.com/XPc4C8Tnl0 — Rep. Sylvia Garcia (@RepSylviaGarcia) August 8, 2023

That’s Texas Democrat Rep. Sylvia Garcia, imploring Texans to “stop this NOW!” Both of these reactions were the subject of derision by conservatives on Twitter, who pointed out a critical fact:

The buoys are not intended to kill anyone. They’re intended to keep those who would illegally enter the United States from even trying.

This just in: Illegal aliens aren’t allowed to freely violate our laws and enter the United States. You are aware of this right? You took an oath to uphold the laws of the land? — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 9, 2023

No he doesn’t want them to die. He just doesn’t want them to come illegally. 🤡 — Jim Verdi (@jjverdi) August 8, 2023

Imagine the audacity it takes to have a sovereign border. — Shooter McDadden 🎯 (@ShooterMcDadden) August 8, 2023

Yes, it’s almost like we have laws and Gov. Abbott is trying to enforce those laws. Oh, the humanity!

Another user noted that it’s hardly just the circular saw-like devices that’s keeping the border safe, either:

Wait till you find out about barbed wire. Ouch. — Silent Memejority (@memejority) August 8, 2023

Meanwhile, others pointed out the toll caused by crimes committed by those who are in the country illegally:

Now tell us all about Americans maimed and killed by illegal aliens…. — Last Beacon of Hope God Bless America 🦅🙏🇺🇸 (@CovfefeKatie) August 8, 2023

And the folks at Mostly Peaceful Memes noted that, while President Joe Biden’s administration wants the barrier removed, it’s certainly willing to protect itself with a similar barrier at 1600 Pennsylvania:

Joe Biden has installed spear tipped fencing around the White House that are designed to IMPALE and KILL anyone who attempts to climb over. If that wasn’t enough, he has secret guards with machine guns to SHOOT anybody who makes it past. This is premeditated MURDER! https://t.co/baOWkD5vG0 pic.twitter.com/oGgVm3QEAx — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) August 8, 2023



Bottom line, as one social media user put it, “Don’t come to the United States illegally.”

Don’t come to the United States illegally. — Shawn Quinn (@ShawnQuinn83) August 8, 2023

It’s not that difficult. And, if a country has a border, that border needs to be enforced — particularly if there’s a mass migration crisis going on.

That’s exactly what the country has under President Biden. Month after month, it seems, Americans are subjected to new record tallies of illegal immigrants encountered by Border Patrol. — drawn by Biden’s lax policies.

It would be better if the White House were to say people shouldn’t come to the U.S. illegally, full stop. We know this administration won’t, though. And because it won’t, it’s up to the individual states to enforce the border cheaply and effectively.

That’s what these buoys do — quite effectively, may I add — and you’re not going to see Texas remove them without a fight.

