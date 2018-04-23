Camera Captures Incredible Footage of Waterspout over Fort Walton Beach [Video]

Three tornadoes created chaos Sunday, touching down along the Gulf Coast from Alabama all the way to Florida.

According to The Washington Post, one of the tornadoes touched down on Okaloosa Island in Florida, damaging numerous homes and businesses as it moved northeast through the region.

As captured by the video below, the twister landed in a park within the city before crossing U.S. Route 98 and making its way through a marina.

The tornado was caught from several angles throughout the area, with footage showing the wreckage it left in its wake, though no injuries were reported.

The tornado continued to head north as it crossed over to Fort Walton Beach City Hall, its harsh winds pushing cars and knocking over trees.

Video footage in the aftermath of the tornado revealed some damage to buildings and homes.

“There’s tarps on some of the roofs where they did sustain some damage,” said WJHG’s Danielle Ellis, who walked through some of the damage sites. “There’s about three buildings in a row that saw some damage. This one has some of the siding peeled right off the front of the house.”

“Officials from the National Weather Service … have determined that this is possibly an F-1 tornado that came through here,” she added. “They’re saying that they saw winds between 95 and 110 miles per hour.”

The Red Cross is assisting the families who have been displaced due to the tornado.

Other tornadoes in the Gulf Coast region did even more damage over the weekend, flipping RVs, uprooting trees and damaging numerous buildings.

Several individuals in Alabama were injured, including one critically.

