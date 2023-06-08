Camera Captures Major Detail at End of Tucker's Show: 'The Guy Is a One-of-a-Kind Genius'

I guess it shouldn’t be surprising that former Fox News talk show host Tucker Carlson’s staggering more than 70 million views in less than 24 hours of the debut of his new online show “Tucker on Twitter” has left former CNN host Brian Stelter with an even more pronounced pucker from the sour grapes.

Since numbers don’t lie, Stelter had to pick on something else to mock the groundbreaking broadcast, which some conservatives claim “broke the media matrix.”

Stelter picked up on the fact that Tucker was using a teleprompter controller to run his own prompter while on the show, tweeting, “Notice his right hand in the wide shot: He’s using a TelePrompTer controller to run the prompter himself.”

“Tucker on Twitter” is how @TuckerCarlson‘s video is branded. Notice his right hand in the wide shot: He’s using a TelePrompTer controller to run the prompter himself pic.twitter.com/mzpJ9SFG88 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 6, 2023



While an astute observation, Stelter’s tweet did not have the effect he intended it to. His catty comment was meant, I assume, to draw attention to the fact that Tucker most likely has a small crew and budget for this new venture, unlike his days on the well-produced “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Fox.

What he may not have realized is that the fact that “Tucker on Twitter” is not like one of the highly controlled big network productions — and that is exactly the point.

It’s what Tucker wants.

It’s what we all want.

As Brandon Strake put it, “The guy is a one-of-a-kind genius.”

lol- he writes his 10-15 minute monologues himself- EVERY NIGHT.

The guy is a one-of-a-kind genius.

Who gives AF if he uses a teleprompter to deliver HIS OWN material? — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) June 7, 2023

A genius who understands what the American people want.

The dramatic rise of Fox News since its inception in 1996 was primarily because it filled a void, offering “fair and balanced” journalism without the filters of the leftist agenda.

Unfortunately, over time, the network succumbed to the pressures of the corporate world with increasingly produced news shows tightly controlled by media executives and influenced by advertisers.

Tucker offered us what conservative viewers have always wanted.

The plain and simple truth and the respect from those who bring us the news to allow us to make up our own minds. Nothing more.

Conservative political commentator, Benny Johnson, explained the genius behind Tucker’s new format perfectly. “Tucker broke the corporate media monopoly matrix tonight & it’s never coming back, ” he tweeted. “Tucker uploaded a 10 min monologue. No ads or interruptions. No pricy subscriptions. Watch on demand. The result? – 17M views – 90K RTs – 25K comments In under 180 mins We are the media now.”

Tucker broke the corporate media monopoly matrix tonight & it’s never coming back. Tucker uploaded a 10 min monologue.

No ads or interruptions.

No pricy subscriptions.

Watch on demand. The result? – 17M views

– 90K RTs

– 25K comments In under 180 mins We are the media now🔥 pic.twitter.com/3X2vLIBiNz — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 7, 2023



At the end of his first “Tucker On Twitter” broadcast, Tucker made it clear that he did not intend to be controlled, comparing his show to a “short-wave radio under the blankets.”

“We are told there are no gatekeepers here,” Tucker said. “If that turns out to be false, we’ll leave.”

It remains to be seen if the powers that be will allow Tucker to continue to share his refreshing brand of truthful journalism.

The corporate wheels have begun turning, and Fox News has already started legal proceedings against their former star for breach of contract.

The undeniable fact remains that American viewers are increasingly seeing through and rejecting the polished facades of mainstream news shows and turning to less-produced, more honest reporting.

If “Tucker on Twitter” survives, it has the power to awaken millions of sleeping Americans and unveil the truth behind the curtain.

For Tucker’s sake, but more so for the sake of the American people, we pray it does.

