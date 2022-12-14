Camera Captures Unconscious Bill Clinton at NFL Game

While the Philadelphia Eagles were busy giving the New York Giants a pounding on Sunday, former President Bill Clinton apparently wasn’t too impressed with the action on the field.

Clinton was caught on camera snoozing in a suite at the game, according to Outsider.

Bill Clinton was at the Eagles/Giants game yesterday at MetLife and apparently fell asleep lmfao

He was spotted wearing a Giants hat at the game, The Spun reported, so perhaps he wanted to escape from the disappointment of watching his team lose. It’s not clear at which point in the game Clinton nodded off, but the final score was a brutal 48-22.

Since the 76-year-old former present was diagnosed with COVID fairly recently, it is plausible that his energy hasn’t fully returned. It’s interesting to note that Clinton was, of course, vaccinated and boosted, yet he still came down with COVID.

However, he also has a history of napping in public places, sometimes at awkward times, and enduring the misfortune of someone catching it on camera.

One of the most notable occasions was when he fell asleep during a 2008 memorial for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. — directly behind a speaker at the event. “I have a dream,” indeed.



More recently, Clinton apparently caught some Z’s during Joe Biden’s inaugural speech, according to the Mirror.

He has made no secret of his love of catnaps, either.

In an interview during his presidency, Clinton said, “If I can take a nap, even 15 or 20 minutes in the middle of the day, it is really invigorating to me.

“On the days when I’m a little short of sleep, I try to work it out so that I can sneak off and just lie down for 15 minutes, a half an hour, and it really makes all the difference in the world.”

According to the Herald Sun, he was even featured in the book “The Art of Napping.”

All that being said, Clinton isn’t history’s only high-profile napper.

The Herald Sun noted that Albert Einstein claimed to need 10 hours of sleep at night and still took a nap during the day, which he said helped him think more clearly.

Einstein also used a clever trick during his naps: He went to sleep holding a spoon so that when he dozed off, it would fall out of his hand and the sound of it hitting a surface would wake him up.

Salvador Dali and Thomas Edison also found value in a siesta, using the same technique of holding an object while napping, according to LiveScience.

