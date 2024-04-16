Camera Catches Biden's Cheat Sheet for Meeting with Iraq PM, Shows Embarrassing Directions to Guide Him

President Joe Biden was caught Monday with a sheet of instructions as he met in the Oval Office Monday with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’a Al-Sudani.

The latest in a long string of episodes in which Biden is instructed where to stand and what to say led to him being dubbed “commander-in-cheat” by the New York Post.

The Post report said Biden turned to his script often to check on what he was supposed to say concerning the attack on Israel by Iran, as well as to pause so an interpreter could translate his words.

Biden cheat sheet for Iraq PM meeting caught on camera — including instructions to ‘pause’ https://t.co/WJ950tZRiO pic.twitter.com/ix4qwll3PX — New York Post (@nypost) April 15, 2024

“As you know, Iran launched an unprecedented aerial attack against Israel, and we mounted an unprecedented military effort to defend Israel. Together with our partners, we defeated that attack,” Biden said, according to the White House.

“We’re also committed to the security of our personnel and partners in the region, including Iraq. The partnership between Iraq and the United States is critical. We’ve seen over the last decade as our troops have served side by side to help defeat ISIS, and we’ve seen this in our Strategic Framework Agreement as well,” Biden said.

Joe Biden checks his watch again. This time with the Prime Minister of Iraq. pic.twitter.com/IjiefoiCUW — The American Girl (@TheAmericanGrl) April 15, 2024

But members of the Republican Study Committee were not happy that the meeting was held at all, according to Fox News.

“As members of the Republican Study Committee, we write to express our deep concern with your decision to host Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani to the White House and your overall Iraqi policy,” the letter from Republican Rep. Joe Wilson of South Carolina and Republican Study Committee Chair Kevin Hern of Oklahoma said.

“Despite hundreds of billions of dollars spent in Iraq over two decades and countless lost American treasure, Iraq is now solidly in Iran’s hands,” the letter said.

Two questions Biden should have asked Iran’s puppet in Baghdad: “So why did you let Iran use your airspace, and why did you try to deny our use of our bases in Iraq to defend Israel?” “Why don’t you use your U.S. trained ISOF units to target Iran’s Iraqi militias firing at… pic.twitter.com/Bno7Xkp2lf — Michael P Pregent (@MPPregent) April 15, 2024

“This is evident across Iraq’s institutions and within Prime Minster Sudani’s own government, which includes two U.S.-designated terrorist groups,” the letter continued, adding, “On Saturday Iranian-backed militias in Iraq joined Iran in directly attacking Israel.”

“In essence, the U.S. has effectively overseen China, Russia and Iran dominate Iraq, despite our overwhelming financial and human commitment to Iraq’s latest chapter,” the letter said.

Biden has been roundly mocked for his use of cheat sheets, including one in November that included pictures of the reporters he was told by his staff to call upon.

Q cards with pre-selected reporters and the answers to their questions. It was plain as day. — Rob Allen (@RobMAllen1971) November 16, 2023

In November, he publicly apologized for forgetting the name of a CBS reporter he had been instructed to have lob him a question.

Last April, Biden was caught with a notecard bearing the name of Los Angeles Times journalist Courtney Subramanian under “Question #1,” along with a pre-written question, according to the Post.

