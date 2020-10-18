Democratic Rep. Vernon Jones of Georgia, who has defied the Democratic establishment in his state by supporting President Donald Trump, showed his enthusiasm for Trump by crowd surfing at a Trump rally in Macon, Georgia, on Friday.

Jones tweeted about his adventure:

Of course, there was some pushback from critics:

I tried to be loving and restrained when Herman Cain passed away, but do not ask me to be sympathetic to this clown Vernon Jones if and when he gets sick with coronavirus. https://t.co/iVipKinQZ4 — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 17, 2020

I’m just here for the comments. Georgia come get your man… https://t.co/bJEjQBOsFA — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) October 16, 2020

Gotta hand it to some for finding new ways to spread COVID. For those who may not know, crowd surfing during a pandemic is NOT a CDC recommendation. https://t.co/bvjAGPqe7F — Mark Hertling (@MarkHertling) October 17, 2020

What is wrong with these idiots? I will feel nothing for Vernon Jones if he dies because of this imbecilic stunt. And if he puts out one of those “I didn’t believe it but I promise you its real” video, my response will be: Rot in hell, dude. Who knows how many people you killed? https://t.co/nPesbdLNHa — Kurt “Mask Up, Vote Early” Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) October 16, 2020

Jones, however, was unapologetic.

Yes, I surfed that crowd! To the haters – stay mad! You’ll be even more mad come November 3rd! — Vernon Jones (@RepVernonJones) October 17, 2020

Rioting and unpeaceful protests without masks are also not recommended by CDC. No where on you page is any criticism for that. You’re just a liberal hater I won’t let think for me. — Vernon Jones (@RepVernonJones) October 17, 2020

"Yes, I surfed that crowd! To the haters — stay mad! You'll be even more mad come November 3rd!" Jones tweeted.

Jones has said a Joe Biden victory in the presidential election would be catastrophic, according to Fox Business.

Jones predicted there “would be chaos if Joe Biden was to win.”

“First of all, Joe would not be the president,” Jones said.

“It would be who? Kamala Harris. She will do any and everything, say any and everything for power. She is intellectually dishonest. She is flip-flopping. She has gone back and forth.”

Jones said Harris cannot be trusted with the reins of power.

“A vote for Joe Biden is a vote for Kamala Harris to be president, not Joe Biden,” Jones said.

“She is dangerous.”

Jones has been vocal about Trump’s impact on the black community.

“Four years ago he talked about what he wanted to do for the black community and he brought about results,” Jones said last month on Fox News. “Opportunity zone districts, support of historically black colleges, and prison reform with the First Step Act.”

“President Obama and Vice President Joe Biden did not have a plan for African-Americans,” Jones said. “President Obama meant a lot to black people but he didn’t do anything for black people. And certainly, Joe Biden followed that suit. But this president is back again, laying out his future on how he is going to assist to lift the black community out of dark conditions such as school choice.”

Jones said the black Americans who follow Trump shatter the media stereotype.

“The liberals like to take blacks, the ones that share their narrative or carry their narrative, and make them as if they are the voice of black America and they are not,” he said.

“They want to keep us silent because this president has the liberals and the left and the liberal media horrified that he is able to get blacks who are becoming woke, who want to support his campaign, who support his policies because it is good for the black community and it is good for America.”

“The real voter suppression [is] how Antifa and Black Lives Matter are attacking Blacks and others for their independent thoughts and freedom of speech,” he said to Fox Business. “That is voter suppression.”

