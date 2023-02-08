Camera Catches Mike Lee's Face During Biden's SOTU - It's How We're All Feeling

Republican Sen. Mike Lee’s reaction to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday was perhaps the most relatable moment of the night.

Naturally, when Biden gets a chance to speak, anyone in earshot can expect a gaffe, a half-truth or an outright lie. Tuesday was chock-full of each as the president was given more than an hour to ramble on while living in his own alternate reality.

But during one very contentious moment of Biden’s lengthy remarks, he was called out after he lied about Republicans and their plans — according to him — to shut down Social Security and Medicare.

Biden was booed ferociously while repeating a line his party has used with some success for decades. Republicans in the chamber refused to take it lying down.

Chaos ERUPTS during State of the Union after Joe Biden flat-out LIES about Republicans’ Social Security plan@MTG calls him out, stands up and yells “LIAR!” at him on LIVE TV 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lJSNMi0BBH — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 8, 2023

“Instead of making the wealthy pay their fair share, some Republicans — some Republicans want Social Security and Medicare to sunset,” Biden claimed as the heckling began. “I’m not saying it’s the majority.”

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia called the president a “liar” as many of her GOP colleagues jeered the president.

Biden appeared stunned by the pushback, and he veered into a predictable word salad.

“We’re not going to be moved into being threatened to default on the debt if we don’t respond,” he said.

As Biden was stammering his way through the ruckus, a Fox News camera caught Lee’s reaction, which was priceless.

Sen. Mike Lee HAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHA pic.twitter.com/ozn4zki2a0 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 8, 2023

The senator later fired a shot at Biden from his seat on Twitter:

This is elder abuse. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) February 8, 2023

At that moment, Lee represented every sensible American who was forced to listen to Biden’s speech.

