Camera Catches Pickup Truck Driver Unplugging Electric Car While Its Owner Sleeps Inside

Climate alarmists love to crow that owning an electric car is the best foil for soaring gas prices.

However, they downplay a major pitfall, which is “it can take anywhere from an hour to 12 hours” to charge an electric vehicle such as a Tesla, according to Energy Sage.

This disadvantage was spotlighted on Reddit by a self-proclaimed Tesla Model 3 owner on Sunday.

The Redditor said he had been napping in the back seat of his electric car while it was being charged when he was awakened by someone who decided to “pull out the plug and fudge with the adapter and port.”

The bizarre act was caught on video by the Tesla’s Sentry Mode security feature, which monitors the environment around the car when it’s left unattended.

The pickup driver was unequivocally in the wrong. He should not have tried to unplug the Tesla.

And the good thing is, it does not appear that either the Tesla owner or the vehicle suffered any damage in the strange incident.

However, it underscores a significant disadvantage of electric cars, which is that it takes a long time to fully charge them.

It’s hard to imagine anyone needing a nap while waiting for his or her vehicle to be refueled at a gas station, since that usually only takes a few minutes. This just isn’t something you have to worry about with a gas-powered car.

On top of that, electric vehicles are very expensive. They’re especially unaffordable now to middle-class and low-income Americans struggling to buy groceries amid the skyrocketing inflation that has become the hallmark of Joe Biden’s botched presidency.

While misinformed climate alarmists crank up the environmental hysteria to push EVs, it bears noting that electricity is not free, nor is it cheap.

Moreover, if U.S. power grids are hacked by a foreign adversary — a likely scenario amid escalating cyberwarfare — no one will be able to charge an electric vehicle anyway.

This is a chilling national security threat that is being brushed aside as the Biden administration continues to ramp up its hare-brained policies undermining the use of gas-powered cars.

There’s nothing wrong with electrical cars, but the federal government should not intentionally destroy the energy industry and erode U.S. energy independence in order to compel Americans to switch to EVs.

Democrats have frivolously weaponized “climate change” to stoke public panic in order to push destructive policies that have little to do with the environment and more to do with disempowering Americans so they’re dependent on Big Government.

