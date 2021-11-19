Camera Catches What Rittenhouse Did Immediately After Verdict Was Read

On Friday, a jury found 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty of all charges brought against him. As the verdict was being read, Rittenhouse became visibly emotional.

Rittenhouse stood accused of several charges following the shootings of Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz during the riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Aug. 25, 2020.

In a video posted to Twitter by the Daily Caller, the clerk read the five charges against Rittenhouse one by one. On each count, she revealed the jury had found Rittenhouse not guilty.

While the verdicts for the first two charges were read, Rittenhouse remained relatively calm and collected. After the clerk read the not guilty verdict for the third charge, involving reckless endangerment of an unknown male, Rittenhouse began to tear up.

Throughout the reading of the fourth count of intentional homicide of Huber, Rittenhouse fought back tears and began to shake slightly.

Finally, after the clerk said the jury found Rittenhouse not guilty of the fifth count of attempted homicide against Grosskreutz, Rittenhouse burst into tears and appeared to collapse to the floor.

BREAKING: Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty pic.twitter.com/dl6K37mjvd — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 19, 2021

A separate video posted to Twitter by The Columbia Bugle showed an emotional Rittenhouse hugging his defense lawyer Corey Chirafisi after the verdict was read. Chirafisis appeared to help Rittenhouse compose himself during the moment.

The Moment Kyle Rittenhouse Realized He Was a Fullly Acquitted pic.twitter.com/YBUgtdeyqA — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) November 19, 2021

Even as Rittenhouse began to catch his breath, he was still visibly emotional. As another member of his defense team handed him a water bottle, Rittenhouse was still shaking.

This is a much better angle of the moment Kyle Rittenhouse got the news he’s NOT GUILTY pic.twitter.com/0iQnGQ0rST — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) November 19, 2021

Multiple high-profile conservatives celebrated the verdict on Twitter and said it provided justice for Rittenhouse.

Not guilty was the correct verdict. Anyone with a prefrontal cortex who had watched the trial for more than 30 seconds knew this. Anyone who says differently is a lying hack. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 19, 2021

NOT GUILTY.

Kyle Rittenhouse is free.

The criminal mob corporate enterprise that is masquerading as a movement concerned about black lives— FAILS. Justice wins the day. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 19, 2021

Kyle Rittenhouse gets to enjoy Thanksgiving with his family as a free man. This is justice. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 19, 2021

Meanwhile, some suggested Rittenhouse should begin to pursue legal action against media outlets that assumed his guilt prior to the verdict.

Kyle Rittenhouse will have the largest legal fund raised in history to start suing the corporate media and evil Democrats. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) November 19, 2021

Time for the Rittenhouse family to unleash hellfire on the corporate media. — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) November 19, 2021

No matter what his next steps are, Rittenhouse will walk out of the courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as a free man.

