News

Camera Catches What Rittenhouse Did Immediately After Verdict Was Read

 By Grant Atkinson  November 19, 2021 at 12:26pm
On Friday, a jury found 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty of all charges brought against him. As the verdict was being read, Rittenhouse became visibly emotional.

Rittenhouse stood accused of several charges following the shootings of Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz during the riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Aug. 25, 2020.

In a video posted to Twitter by the Daily Caller, the clerk read the five charges against Rittenhouse one by one. On each count, she revealed the jury had found Rittenhouse not guilty.

While the verdicts for the first two charges were read, Rittenhouse remained relatively calm and collected. After the clerk read the not guilty verdict for the third charge, involving reckless endangerment of an unknown male, Rittenhouse began to tear up.

Throughout the reading of the fourth count of intentional homicide of Huber, Rittenhouse fought back tears and began to shake slightly.

Finally, after the clerk said the jury found Rittenhouse not guilty of the fifth count of attempted homicide against Grosskreutz, Rittenhouse burst into tears and appeared to collapse to the floor.

A separate video posted to Twitter by The Columbia Bugle showed an emotional Rittenhouse hugging his defense lawyer Corey Chirafisi after the verdict was read. Chirafisis appeared to help Rittenhouse compose himself during the moment.

Even as Rittenhouse began to catch his breath, he was still visibly emotional. As another member of his defense team handed him a water bottle, Rittenhouse was still shaking.

Multiple high-profile conservatives celebrated the verdict on Twitter and said it provided justice for Rittenhouse.

Meanwhile, some suggested Rittenhouse should begin to pursue legal action against media outlets that assumed his guilt prior to the verdict.

No matter what his next steps are, Rittenhouse will walk out of the courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as a free man.

Grant Atkinson
Associate Reporter
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
