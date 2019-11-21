Camera Catches Vindman Posing for Smug Selfie in Front of White House

Some are saying the American republic is nearer to a civil war now than anytime since the 1860s.

Democrats have divided the nation, as liberal protesters take to the streets in violent displays.

The anger is focused on President Donald Trump and other conservatives across the nation, who have been vilified by the left for years.

For Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, this isn’t the time to help heal the nation, but rather the perfect time for a selfie in front of the White House.

A CBS News camera captured Vindman and his twin brother, Yevgeny, taking a selfie in front of the West Wing.

Vindman glanced several times at where reporters were seemingly pooled, revealing a smug smile on his face.

Watch the Wednesday footage below:

Exclusive: Our sharp @CBSNews photographer captured a good spirited Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman returning to work after testifying in #ImpeachmentHearings. Here, Vindman is with his twin brother clearly wanting to be seen as they take a selfie in front of the West Wing. pic.twitter.com/qrbf14M6oy — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) November 20, 2019

The video lends credence to the belief that Vindman, who broke his chain of command to talk about Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, is a man with an agenda against the leader of the free world.

The fact that the selfie took place right next to the White House doesn’t seem to help his case.

Although a few comments on the video hailed Vindman as a hero, many more seemed to paint him as a narcissistic man who is only interested in the media spotlight.

One commenter even suggested the officer is guilty of treason.

next stop. Gitmo for treason. — Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) November 21, 2019

Turns to look at cameras several times at ground level, takes selfie (turning to get media in background); walks up stairs; at top of stairs, turns to see if media still there watching .8 seconds later; no he’s not a narcissistic tool at all. — Chris (@BamaCHO71) November 21, 2019

He is truly a legend in his own mind. — Martha Autry (@DoctorMartha) November 20, 2019

These angry Twitter users aren’t the only ones who have a low opinion of Vindman.

Robert O’Neill, the former Navy SEAL who killed Osama Bin Laden, slammed Vindman for his poor performance and blatant disregard for the chain of command.

Mark Geist, a security contractor who fought against militants attacking the United States consulate in Benghazi, similarly scorched the lieutenant colonel as a “traitor.”

Despite the red flags surrounding Vindman and his testimony, he remains one of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff’s star witnesses in the impeachment push against Trump.

As the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry continues to drag on, this likely won’t be the last we see of Vindman.

