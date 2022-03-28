Share
Commentary

Camera Caught What Happened 16 Seconds Before Will Smith's Slap - It Changes Everything

 By Elizabeth Stauffer  March 28, 2022 at 2:32pm
The Twitterverse has been abuzz over the slap heard around the world at Sunday night’s Academy Awards ceremony.

Comedian and award presenter Chris Rock made a joke about the bald head of Jada Pinkett Smith, who was seated in the front row of the audience with her husband, actor Will Smith. She suffers from alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss.

“Jada, I love ya. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see ya,” Rock said in a reference to the 1997 film in which actress Demi Moore appeared with a shaved head.

After the comment, Smith walked onto the stage and smacked Rock in the face.

But that wasn’t his initial response to the joke.

When Rock made his wisecrack, the camera immediately turned to Smith — who was laughing for at least four seconds.

His wife, however, was not laughing. Pinkett Smith rolled her eyes and looked over at her husband as the camera cut away.

Seconds later, Smith was seen storming the stage and slapping Rock.



What happened in the meantime?

What could explain the attack after Smith’s laughter? Did his wife tell him to go get even for her?

The video certainly undermines the idea that the actor was offended and had to defend his wife’s honor.

Rock recovered from the blow instantly and told the audience, “Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me!”

The vulgarity was censored on the broadcast, as were those that followed.

After Smith had returned to his seat, he yelled at the comedian, “Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth!”

Rock replied, “Wow, dude, it was a ‘G.I. Jane’ joke,” to which Smith shouted once again, “Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth!”

“I’m going to, OK?” he responded.

Smith later won the Oscar for best actor for his role in “King Richard.” When he took the stage to accept his award, he apologized to the Academy for his behavior, but not to Rock.

Some viewers thought Smith’s slap was a publicity stunt.

Many other viewers wondered how Smith could get away with assaulting Rock. A roomful of people had just witnessed an assault, and nobody did anything.

The answer, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, is that Rock “declined to file a police report.”

“LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program,” the department said, according to Variety. “The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”

Others on Twitter made it into a racial issue.

A reminder: The issue in this country is not race. It’s the hypocritical elites vs. the rest of us.

Elizabeth Stauffer
Contributor, Commentary
Elizabeth is a contract writer at The Western Journal. Her articles have appeared on many conservative websites including RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist, Bongino.com, HotAir, MSN and RealClearPolitics. Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter.
