A painting of a genocidal maniac seen in the feed of a Fox News guest was seemingly intentionally hidden during a live broadcast, sparking criticism from many upset Americans.

The network’s guest, former Democratic Rep. Harold Ford Jr. of Tennessee, is now claiming there’s more to the story than meets the eye.

The painting, a colorful rendition of China’s former Chairman Mao Zedong, was seen during a Thursday appearance on Fox News. Immediately, the piece grabbed viewers’ attention.

Wow, @HaroldFordJr rockin’ the Warhol Mao over the fireplace. I liked the Muhammad Ali better. pic.twitter.com/lqwmDKegpM — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) January 14, 2021

Soon, however, the camera was seemingly intentionally shifted or the feed was cropped to hide the artwork.

Taken minutes apart, screenshots of the broadcast reveal the painting was totally hidden by the shift.

Uhhhh… @HaroldFordJr has a Mao painting in his home and between shots Fox News cropped it out. pic.twitter.com/pEsrjjYXOL — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) January 15, 2021

Fox News host Bret Baier revealed the truth — his guest was broadcasting from a vacation rental and had no say over the decorations. The painting, which appears to be a print of Andy Warhol’s “Mao 91,” does not belong to Ford.

Harold @HaroldFordJr is renting a house in a vacation spot for a few weeks -he doesn’t control the walls. Strong background analysis, but Harold is not a Maoist- he was elected in Tennessee. Thanks for watching! https://t.co/xAUwcSWbQb — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) January 15, 2021

Still faced with a mountain of anger that a former lawmaker would proudly display a painting of Mao in his home, Ford addressed furious patriots directly.

“As [Baier] said, I’m just renting a place – didn’t choose the art – my house has Ali and MLK on the walls – no fan of Communist China or Mao – my public record and words on Fox and elsewhere about China prove that,” he said on Twitter.

As @BretBaier said, I’m just renting a place – didn’t choose the art – my house has Ali and MLK on the walls – no fan of Communist China or Mao – my public record and words on Fox and elsewhere about China prove that — Harold Ford, Jr. (@HaroldFordJr) January 15, 2021

Mao is responsible for the deaths of tens of millions of Chinese people with his ambitious socialist projects, including the infamous Great Leap Forward.

Despite this, leftists and liberals often hold Mao and other figures of communist movements as heroes of social justice.

While this picture of Mao might not belong to Ford, love of the Chinese Communist Party and its members appears to be entrenched within the American Democratic Party.

Even President-elect Joe Biden, who is set to take the White House in the coming week, is considered an “old friend” of sitting Chinese President Xi Jinping.

With Democratic control of the legislative and executive branches looming, it’s unclear if these ties to our greatest adversary will help or harm this nation in the coming years.

