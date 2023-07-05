Cameras Capture Biden's Reaction to Reporter's Question About Cocaine in WH - His Look Says It All

President Joe Biden apparently had no way to respond to the discovery of an illicit drug in the White House.

On Sunday, the White House was evacuated after a powdery substance was found on the premises. Officials later confirmed that the substance was cocaine.

Of course, many are wondering how an illegal drug could have gotten onto the White House grounds, and one reporter decided to take that question directly to the president himself.

During a Wednesday news conference, a reporter asked Biden, “Mr. President, do you know how cocaine got into the White House?”

Biden had no answer to the question. Instead, he just gave an awkward smile.

Meanwhile, Twitter is rife with speculation about who could be responsible, with many identifying Hunter Biden, the president’s troubled son and a former crack cocaine addict, as the likely culprit.

This wasn’t the only embarrassing incident at the Biden White House in the last month.

The White House “pride” event a few weeks ago featured a topless transgender activist, and now the Secret Service is finding cocaine in the White House. This really is just a horrible look for Biden.

A dangerous and illegal drug was found in the home and workplace of the president of the United States, and the American people deserve to know how that happened.

Has security at the White House been compromised? Are the president and his family in danger? These are serious questions that require answers. To ignore them is a slap in the face to the American people.

It is possible that Biden has no idea how cocaine got into the White House. In that case, however, he needs to say that and promise that there will be a thorough investigation to find out what happened.

This is a serious matter, and just smiling when asked about it is not the right response.

At best, it makes the president look indifferent, and at worst, it makes him look like he knows very well who is responsible.

