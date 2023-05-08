Cameras Capture Jill Biden's Humiliating Seating Placement at King Charles' Coronation

First lady Jill Biden was shunted to a last-row seat Saturday when she attended the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey.

She and her granddaughter attended the ceremony, according to OK magazine. The granddaughter has been identified as Finnegan Biden, daughter of Hunter Biden.

The first lady’s attendance broke a tradition of sending high-ranking dignitaries to the coronation.

According to the New York Post, presidents have never attended the coronation of a British monarch, but for more than 100 years, the White House has sent a carefully chosen delegation of representatives who would work for American interests, Boston University historian Arianne Chernock told the Post.

“Joe Biden clearly hasn’t made it a high priority, as past presidents have done,” she said.

Social media was filled with posts noting how far away from the ceremony Jill Biden was placed, with one noting that alphabetical order by nation could have been to blame.

US first lady Jill Biden slotted into a seat in the back row for King Charles’ coronation. So highly respected. HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA. https://t.co/pAsAkLNr0z — Dan Hill (@dandinohill) May 6, 2023

Jill Biden and Hunter’s daughter represented Ukraine and not the USA today at the King’s coronation by coordinating their outfits to represent Ukraine’s flag colors! pic.twitter.com/4kamaTy25y — David Croom – (ツ) (@dailycallout) May 6, 2023

Ukrainian First Lady @ZelenskaUA with US First Lady Jill Biden and her granddaughter at the coronation of King Charles today. Such elegant ladies! 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/PU3NKXca5a — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) May 6, 2023

At the Coronation yesterday, the Royal Family sat Jill Biden ALL THE WAY IN THE BACK. By the toilets. Let that sink in, because it’s a metaphor for where her husband has placed our country: Dead last,

in the back,

IN the toilet. When Joe Biden snubbed King Charles III by… — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) May 7, 2023

Jill Biden later told NBC the coronation was “just amazing to see.”

“You can’t imagine that moment where you actually see the crown being placed on the head of the king and then on the head on the queen. It’s really surreal to see and experience that moment,” she said.







“It’s my honor to represent the people of the United States, and I wanted to be here. It was so meaningful to me that I could bring Finnegan here, that we could travel together and experience this together, and it’s meant a lot to both of us,” she said.

Others said the first lady’s visit was not appropriate.

“Leaders from across the world are attending today’s Coronation of King Charles III. Even the French President is there. Notably absent is Joe Biden, who could not be bothered. What message does this send to America’s closest ally? Biden is a petty, arrogant, sneering disgrace,” Nile Gardner a former aide to British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, posted on Twitter.

Leaders from across the world are attending today’s Coronation of King Charles III. Even the French President is there. Notably absent is Joe Biden, who could not be bothered. What message does this send to America’s closest ally? Biden is a petty, arrogant, sneering disgrace. — Nile Gardiner (@NileGardiner) May 6, 2023

Former President Donald Trump weighed in in a post on his Truth Social platform.

“Joe Biden should have been at the Coronation of King Charles III. Is that really so much to ask? The people of the U.K. are greatly insulted. No wonder we are losing support all over the World,” Trump wrote.

