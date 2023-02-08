Cameras Capture MTG's Surprise for Biden at the State of the Union - He's Going to Hate It

A conservative firebrand has a surprise for President Joe Biden at Tuesday’s State of the Union address.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene teased a white balloon in a Twitter post hours before the president’s planned speech.

Greene’s balloon is no mere party fixture.

The prop is a reference to the Chinese surveillance balloon that traversed the United States this month.

Greene explained why she’s carrying the object in an interview with Right Side Broadcasting Network in the halls of Congress.

JUST IN: @RepMTG symbolically holds big white balloon, demands answers on why the Biden admin was afraid to shoot down the Chinese spy balloon allowed to traverse the continental U.S. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/yDSUdAYOhw — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) February 7, 2023

“President Biden isn’t afraid of balloons. He allowed China to traverse the United States with a Chinese spy balloon — gather intel from all our military bases, our food factories, our cities, our critical infrastructure, send it back to China before shooting it down on February 4th.”

“The president owes the American people an apology. He owes an explanation,” Greene said of Biden.

The Biden administration has been criticized for allowing the aircraft to traverse the continental United States, with military officials citing the safety risks of destroying it over land.

The balloon was eventually shot down by an F-22 fighter jet over American territorial waters, east of South Carolina. Navy personnel recovered its remains to analyze for intelligence purposes.

Off the coast of South Carolina, Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 work to recover the remains of the Chinese surveillance balloon downed on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/KVuCadybdI — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) February 7, 2023

Greene has made public displays in the Capitol building before.

The Georgia conservative displayed a “there are two genders” sign outside of her congressional office in 2021.

God created ONLY TWO genders. https://t.co/ZwHCkVUTNE — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 25, 2021

Biden claims that he wanted the military to destroy the aircraft as soon as possible.

The president said that he ordered Pentagon officials to strike the object after his briefing on its presence on Wednesday, according to the New York Post.

