Cameras Catch Biden Beelining Toward Young Girl for Creepy Moment Before Speech

Creepy Uncle Joe is back at it again.

In another bad-viral moment featuring a young child, President Joe Biden dragged a girl on stage during an event in Philadelphia on Friday.

During a speech that was mostly notable for Biden’s inability to correctly pronounce the word “recalibration” and his failure to mention the supposed Chinese spy balloon currently over U.S. airspace, Biden also had “creepy Joe” trending again, thanks to his weird behavior with the child.

Creepy Joe Biden in action pic.twitter.com/TGVn11DaLn — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 3, 2023

“I want you to know, baby, you did so much for so many kids,” Biden said after getting the young girl on stage.

“You’re changing the lives of thousands and thousands of millions of kids in America. So we owe you a big round of applause. And I love your earrings.”







Just in case you’re unfamiliar with how Joe Biden rolls — both before his presidency and during it — here’s a short summation of his most infamous forays into creepiness:







“She was 12 and I was 30.” – Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/bmit4z9oqa — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 23, 2022

If that wasn’t disturbing enough, in this clip, Biden not only touches a young woman but smells her hair, kisses her, whispering something into her ear, only to tell her “see you back home, I hope” after visibly creeping out her and who I assume is her mother. pic.twitter.com/WrFLWmAPFJ — RAM (Richard Armande Mills) (@RAMRANTS) November 13, 2017

During the 2020 campaign, you may recall, Biden’s inability to respect personal space and boundaries — particularly with women — became one of the earliest issues that threatened to derail his campaign.

In 2019, a former Nevada Democratic state politician, Lucy Flores, accused Biden of an untoward invasion of her personal space during a 2014 rally.

After that accusation, videos of Biden’s behavior with women and children again made the rounds on social media. Biden issued a kinda sorta not-really apology in which he said that he understood that “social norms are changing” and he had to change along with them:

Social norms are changing. I understand that, and I’ve heard what these women are saying. Politics to me has always been about making connections, but I will be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future. That’s my responsibility and I will meet it. pic.twitter.com/Ya2mf5ODts — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 3, 2019

Not that he needed to, mind you; liberals found all kinds of reasons to discount Flores’ allegations, like actress and #MeToo activist Alyssa Milano explaining that Biden came from a “super-affectionate” family.

.@Alyssa_Milano defends Biden: “He was raised in a family that was super affectionate.” Adds she knows what it’s like: “I walked onto set a few weeks ago and I kissed our prop guy on the arm. And I had this moment of, like, maybe that made him uncomfortable.” pic.twitter.com/KRbWJiQExU — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 29, 2019

However, while the left might be willing to cover for him, the rest of Twitter was duly creeped out by the video:

He couldn’t get down those steps fast enough to snatch that little kid up 😬😬😬 — JeffMAC (@TheGreatJeffMAC) February 3, 2023

More he’s going out into the audience and chasing then down — That’s all I’ve got (@officerbill) February 3, 2023

dude they all scared when joe biden walks of the stage I can’t — Iced_Macchiatovelli 🐲♍🕊️😇 💟🏀💙 (@corniely) February 3, 2023

So, even though he’s aware that those darn “social mores are changing,” he continues to be “super-affectionate” in fun ways that don’t help his cause whatsoever. Wonderful.

Cheer up, though, Democrats. Maybe he can somehow spin it to his advantage. After all, George W. Bush had “No Child Left Behind.” I smell a 2024 campaign slogan out of that one. “Biden: No Child Left Alone.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.