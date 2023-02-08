Cameras Catch Mitt Romney in Heated Dispute with Fellow Republican Just Before SOTU

President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday was host to a heated conversation between two Republican lawmakers.

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney was caught on camera in an elevated discussion with New York Rep. George Santos, a freshman congressman under fire for misrepresenting his credentials during his campaign.

Footage of the moment revealed a conversation that didn’t appear cordial.

An interesting moment caught on camera by MSNBC which appears to be a tense exchange between Senator Mitt Romney and Congressman George Santos. pic.twitter.com/40vq4NtmlU — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) February 8, 2023

Santos issued a tweet invoking Romney’s failed 2012 presidential campaign after the argument.

Hey @MittRomney just a reminder that you will NEVER be PRESIDENT! https://t.co/ANxiQPxAua — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) February 8, 2023

The freshman Republican claimed Romney referred to him with vulgarities in his retelling of the conversation to reporter Kadia Goba of Semafor.

“You don’t belong here,” the Utah senator said of Santos, according to the latter.

WARNING: The following tweet contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Rep. George Santos describes, to me, his exchange with Sen. Mitt Romney during the State of the Union tonight: Mitt: You don’t belong here. Santos: Go tell that to the 142K that voted for me. Mitt: You’re an ass. Santos: You’re a much bigger asshole. — Kadia Goba (@kadiagoba) February 8, 2023

In an interview after Biden’s speech, Romney acknowledged he was put off by Santos’ presence in an aisle seat of the House chamber.

The Utah senator admitted he told Santos he didn’t belong in Congress.

“I didn’t expect that he’d be standing there trying to shake hands with every senator and the president of the United States,” Romney said of Santos.

“If he had any shame at all, he wouldn’t be there,” the senator said.

Asked Mitt Romney if he’s disappointed that Speaker McCarthy hasn’t called on George Santos to resign. “Yes,” he said. Santos “should be sitting in the back row and staying quiet instead of parading in front of the President and people coming into the room,” Romney said. pic.twitter.com/obpaYD8v1x — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 8, 2023

Some viewers attempted to translate the contents of the verbal altercation by lip-reading Santos and Romney.

Mitt Romney and George Santos have a little chat and this may be what was said pic.twitter.com/Hx1xxxSXiE — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) February 8, 2023

Santos has rebuffed demands that he resign after misrepresenting his career history and personal background in the course of his 2022 campaign.

