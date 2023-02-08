Parler Share
News

Cameras Catch Mitt Romney in Heated Dispute with Fellow Republican Just Before SOTU

 By Richard Moorhead  February 8, 2023 at 6:58am
President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday was host to a heated conversation between two Republican lawmakers.

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney was caught on camera in an elevated discussion with New York Rep. George Santos, a freshman congressman under fire for misrepresenting his credentials during his campaign.

Footage of the moment revealed a conversation that didn’t appear cordial.

Santos issued a tweet invoking Romney’s failed 2012 presidential campaign after the argument.

The freshman Republican claimed Romney referred to him with vulgarities in his retelling of the conversation to reporter Kadia Goba of Semafor.

“You don’t belong here,” the Utah senator said of Santos, according to the latter.

WARNING: The following tweet contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

In an interview after Biden’s speech, Romney acknowledged he was put off by Santos’ presence in an aisle seat of the House chamber.

The Utah senator admitted he told Santos he didn’t belong in Congress.

“I didn’t expect that he’d be standing there trying to shake hands with every senator and the president of the United States,” Romney said of Santos.

“If he had any shame at all, he wouldn’t be there,” the senator said.

Some viewers attempted to translate the contents of the verbal altercation by lip-reading Santos and Romney.

Santos has rebuffed demands that he resign after misrepresenting his career history and personal background in the course of his 2022 campaign.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




