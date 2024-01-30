Cameras Catch Mysterious SUVs Delivering Immigrants Directly to Gap in Border Fence

A Fox News photojournalist recorded a video of a group of men crossing into the U.S. from Mexico in southern California on Monday with no resistance.

The men exited from a pair of SUVs on the Mexican side and walked into the country around a section of border fencing, reportedly in San Diego County.

Fox News border correspondent Bill Melugin shared the 39-second clip on his X page Monday afternoon and credited it to photographer Bud Knapp.

Melugin reported that the men in the video were foreign nationals whose countries of origin were all in Asia.

“BREAKING: Our photographer in Jacumba, CA just witnessed two human smuggling SUVs drop off groups of illegal immigrants who then trot around the border wall and enter the US,” Melugin reported.

He concluded, “People from China, Turkey, & India in this group. This is in eastern San Diego County, and there was only one single Border Patrol agent in the area …”

BREAKING: Our photographer in Jacumba, CA just witnessed two human smuggling SUVs drop off groups of illegal immigrants who then trot around the border wall and enter the US. People from China, Turkey, & India in this group. This is in eastern San Diego County, and there was only… pic.twitter.com/n32ZYXZ2t0 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 29, 2024

Do we need a greatly enhanced border wall? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (27 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

In several follow-up posts, Melugin reported the foreign nationals were handed flyers from volunteers that advised them where to find help and resources.

NEW: Our photographer says volunteer groups are visiting camps of illegal immigrants in the area who are waiting to be picked up by Border Patrol & are handing out these “Welcome to the USA” fliers, which advise them of next steps & claim BP agents lie & “manipulate” people. pic.twitter.com/9YtLirb18D — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 30, 2024

The fliers warned border patrol agents might deceive them, and ones that were written in numerous languages other than English had already all been handed out for the day.

For those asking about why this is in English, our photographer says the NGO volunteer told him they have this template in every language and had actually ran out of fliers in Hindi for the day. The volunteer had folders with Spanish, Hindi, Turkish, Mandarin etc & English. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 30, 2024

The fliers also instruct the migrants to travel to the San Diego airport to sleep if they cannot find other shelter.

“If you cannot afford a hotel, you may travel directly to the San Diego airport and sleep there.” https://t.co/rAbwQFIibG — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 30, 2024

Jacumba is located about 20 miles east of San Diego.

Melugiin’s video comes days after other reported foreign nationals were seen coming into the country illegally by boat into San Diego.

NEW: A follower just sent me this video from earlier today of a group of migrants on a boat reaching the shores of a beach in La Jolla , CA. Once the migrants reached the shore they immediately start running into the neighborhood Unclear at this time if this group of… pic.twitter.com/K6wSg8iJ0N — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) January 25, 2024

Customs and Border Protection agents reportedly apprehended 1,100 people in the San Diego area on Sunday.

The majority of those who entered the country were adults traveling alone while almost 200 of them were from China and Turkey.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.