Camera’s Catch What Students’ Real Mission Was During National Walkout Day

By Rebekah Baker
March 15, 2018 at 10:55am

Thousands of students across the country participated in a “National School Walkout Day” on Wednesday to protest against gun violence and for increased gun control. The walkout marked one month since the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Florida that left 17 dead.

While most of the protests were peaceful, one walkout in the Nashville, Tennessee area turned violent and chaotic.

WKRN reported that dozens of students at Antioch High School acted belligerently, threw water bottles into the crowd and tore down an American flag on school grounds.

According to law enforcement in the area, some students even jumped on a police car.

See the videos below:

After the chaotic protest, a public info officer for Metro Nashville Public Schools sent a statement to WKRN.

“We understand that our students may be feeling lots of emotions, including anxiety, fear and even anger about today’s events,” said Michelle Michaud.

“Unfortunately, some students on our Antioch campus today chose to protest in ways that significantly disrupted school operations and threatened the safety and order for other students and staff within our school. Swift action was taken by school security and MNPD to address the situation. No students or staff members were injured during the walkout.”

According to WKRN, a spokesperson for Metro Nashville Police said law enforcement is in the process of finding out how many people were involved in the incident and if they will be charged.

On Thursday morning, an American flag was returned to the school’s flagpole.

See the local news report below:

RELATED: The Numbers Are In: Gun Control Protests Backfired in a Big Way

Tags: Education, gun control

By: Rebekah Baker on March 15, 2018 at 10:55am

