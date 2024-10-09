Share
News
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks at a rally in York, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 2.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks at a rally in York, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 2. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Campaign Does Damage Control After Tim Walz Says He Wants to Radically Change Election Rules

 By Randy DeSoto  October 9, 2024 at 1:28pm
Share

Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign sought to distance itself from remarks running mate Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota made in California about ending the Electoral College vote for president in favor of a straight popular one.

“I think all of us know the Electoral College needs to go,” Walz said at a campaign fundraiser with California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday afternoon, according to pool reporters in the room, Politico reported. “We need a national popular vote that is something. But that’s not the world we live in.”

Walz then added, in light of the Electoral College system, he and Harris are hitting swing states like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Nevada, in their bid to win the presidency next month.

The Founders established the Electoral College vote in the Constitution to ensure smaller population states would also have a say in who would become president. Each state is allotted votes based on the number of House members it has, which is based on population.

States also receive two votes for the two senators each state has. So for example California, the nation’s most populous state, has 54 votes, while states like Alaska, Delaware and North Dakota just have three.

The winner of the popular vote for president is usually the winner of the Electoral College, as well, but there have been five times in U.S. history when this wasn’t case, the two most recent being 2000 and 2016, when Democrats Al Gore and Hillary Clinton won the popular vote, but lost the Electoral College.

In 2016, Donald Trump won 304 Electoral College votes to Clinton’s 227, but the latter won the popular vote, approximately 65.9 million to Trump’s 63 million.

Clinton was particularly able to run up the score in Democratic large population bastions like California and New York, where she beat Trump by about 3.4 million and 1.5 million, respectively. So the total in California alone is well above Clinton’s 2.9 million margin of victory in the popular vote.

In response to Walz’s remarks, Trump campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt asked in a post on X if Walz was attempting to lay “the groundwork to claim President Trump’s victory is illegitimate?”

Is the Harris-Walz presidential ticket the worst of the past two decades?

In 2023, Walz signed a bill into law as part of the National Popular Vote initiative that would require all of Minnesota’s Electoral College votes to be cast for the winner of the national popular vote, regardless of who the majority in his state voted for.

Sixteen other states have passed similar legislation in recent years, according to the National Popular Vote website. It is a way to try to bypass the constitutional amendment process. The pact would likely be challenged in court if the requisite number of states needed to reach 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the presidency ever sought to implement it.

Politico reported that the Harris campaign released a statement soon after Walz made his comments, saying, “Gov. Walz believes that every vote matters in the Electoral College, and he is honored to be traveling the country and battleground states working to earn support for the Harris-Walz ticket.

Related:
Politico Mocked for Strange Claims About Walz's Bulging Eyes and Vance's Beard

“He was commenting to a crowd of strong supporters about how the campaign is built to win 270 electoral votes. And, he was thanking them for their support that is helping fund those efforts.”

During a 2019 appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Harris, then a U.S. senator from California, said she was “open to the discussion” of ending the Electoral College, after fellow then-presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts called for it.

“There’s no question that the popular vote has been diminished in terms of making the final decision about who’s the president of the United States, and we need to deal with that, so I’m open to the discussion,” she said at the time.

Last month at a fundraiser at the New York home of investor Alex Soros, the son of George Soros, Walz said: “I am hopeful on this country, but I’m also a pragmatist and a realist,” according to Politico.

“That’s the electoral college system, the way it’s set up, and the states that we’re vying for are incredibly close,” he added.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Fox News Makes Last-Minute Offer to Both the Kamala Harris and Donald Trump Campaigns
Kamala Harris's 'Blue Wall' Crumbling Before Her Eyes - New Battleground Poll Shows Incredible Trump Surge
Campaign Does Damage Control After Tim Walz Says He Wants to Radically Change Election Rules
'60 Minutes' Actually Holds Kamala Harris Accountable for Effectively Calling Millions of Americans Racist
Vulgar Joe: Book Reveals What Biden Calls Trump, Other Leaders Behind Closed Doors
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation