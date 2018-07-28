SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Campaign Nemesis Jeb Bush Praises Trump

By Jack Davis
July 28, 2018 at 9:21am
Print

Despite being mocked to the sidelines during the 2016 Republican presidential primary, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush praised President Donald Trump this week for his economic achievements.

On Friday, the Commerce Department announced that the gross domestic product grew at a 4.1 percent rate for the second quarter of 2018.

That prompted Bush, once derided by Trump as “low energy,” to offer some rare praise of the president.

“Today’s news confirms that 4% growth isn’t just aspirational, it’s achievable through policies that unleash the power of the market. Credit to @POTUS’s economic policies. To sustain this growth, we must pursue a free trade agenda and move to a merit-based immigration system,” Bush tweeted.

TRENDING: Campaign Nemesis Jeb Bush Praises Trump

The praise came among other tweets from Bush that criticized Trump over his summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Bush also refused to support Trump after winning the nomination, has criticized Trump’s policies on immigration, and said the president was not “a real Republican,” CBS reported.

Bush wasn’t the only one who praised the economy’s performance under Trump.

“Everybody I talk to is literally having banner years the past few years,” said Bob Grote, CEO of the food processing equipment manufacturer Grote Company in Columbus, Ohio, according to The New York Times. “I don’t see any end in sight right now.”

Is President Donald Trump responsible for America's economic growth?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Grote said consumer confidence and tax cuts are helping his business grow.

“We’ve spent more on capital equipment this year than we probably have in the last five combined,” Grote said. “We’re going to see the benefits of it a lot sooner.”

On Friday, Trump promised the economy would grow even more.

“We’re on track to hit the highest annual average growth rate in over 13 years. And I will say this right now, and I’ll say it strongly: As the trade deals come in one by one, we’re going to go a lot higher than these numbers. And these are great numbers,” Trump said.

The president contrasted the economy with the 1.8 percent GDP growth of past administrations.

RELATED: George H.W. Bush Admits He Voted for Hillary, Calls Trump ‘Blowhard’

“If economic growth continues at this pace, the United States economy will double in size more than 10 years faster than it would have under either President Bush or President Obama,” he said.

“But we’ve turned it all around. Once again, we are the economic envy of the entire world. When I meet the leaders of countries, the first thing they say invariably is, ‘Mr. President, so nice to meet you. Congratulations on your economy. You’re leading the entire world.’ They say it almost each and every time,” Trump continued.

“America is being respected again, and America is winning again, because we are finally putting America first.”

“Perhaps one of the biggest wins in the report, and it is indeed a big one, is that the trade deficit — very dear to my heart, because we’ve been ripped off by the world — has dropped by more than $50 billion,” he said.

“By increasing growth to 3 percent over the next 10 years, that would mean 12 million new American jobs and $10 trillion of new American wealth, at least.”

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: Donald Trump, Jeb Bush, The Economy

Popular Right Now

Chuck Ross

The FBI investigation will continue.Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Nunes Sends Ominous Warning About What Was Really Redacted in FISA Documents

Chuck Ross

Trump at microphone with Pence in the backgroundAlex Wong/Getty Images

Trump Stuns Establishment Media, Points Blame to One Cohen Tweet Following Trump Tower Revelations

Chris Agee

Laura Southern talking to Australian policescreenshot/Youtube

Video: Police Forbid Journalist from Walking Past Mosque

The Western Journal

New Orleans ShootingABC 13

Gunmen Open Fire at Busy New Orleans Strip Mall, Multiple Fatalities Reported

Chris Agee

Supporters cheer as U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a 'Make America Great again' rally in Great Falls, Montana, on July 5, 2018.Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images

Democrat Spokesman Writes Off Trump Voters – ‘The Idiots Aren’t Listening’

Jason Hopkins

Stacey Abrams claims her personal debt does not affect her attempts to fix the economy.Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Dem. Candidate Calls for Economic Improvement, Wants Public To Ignore Her 200K Personal Debt

Peter Hasson

Kathleen McKinley/Twitter

Twitter Goes After Conservative Commentator for What She Said About Trans in the Military

Joe Simonson

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 27: U.S. President Donald Trump makes remarks on the economy at the South Lawn of the White House on July 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. The U.S. economy grew 4.1% in the second quarter, the fastest pace since 2014.Alex Wong/Getty Images

Hawaii Stands with Trump, Continues To Revitalize GOP

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.