Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s national press secretary, T.J. Ducklo, refused to answer a question Thursday in regard to his boss allegedly using a teleprompter when taking questions from voters.

Ducklo was speaking with Bret Baier when the Fox News host asked him about the speculation that Biden uses prepared remarks when speaking to ordinary Americans.

The Trump campaign has made an issue of several clips where Biden appeared to be reading from a teleprompter while speaking:

Oops! Joe Biden read the “topline message” part of the talking points his handlers gave him for a TV interview. He apparently couldn’t remember it on his own. pic.twitter.com/0iGG83FZKA — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 2, 2020

TRENDING: Dan Calabrese: The NFL's Woke Broadcasts Aren't About Stopping Violence

https://t.co/dGdCSlqXqO — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 2, 2020

During the Fox News interview, Baier asked Ducklo, “Has Joe Biden ever used a teleprompter during local interviews or to answer Q&A with supporters?”

Ducklo did not answer the question and instead accused Baier of using “Trump campaign talking points.”

“Well, yeah, they’re using it,” Baier replied in reference to the narrative Biden uses a prompter to script moments.

“What it does, Bret, it’s trying to distract the American people,” Ducklo shot back.

The “Special Report” host pressed Ducklo.

“They’re using it, they talk about it every day. Can you say yes or no?” Baier asked.

“[Trump’s campaign] talk about it every day, Bret, because they don’t have a coherent strategy,” Ducklo responded.

RELATED: Trump Hammers Biden as 'The Worst Candidate Ever Put Up'

“Well, you haven’t answered, yes or no,” Baier shot back.

Ducklo responded by claiming President Donald Trump is “desperate” and has “lied” to the American people about the coronavirus pandemic, to which Baier responded, “I understand, but you can’t answer the question?”

“I am not going to allow the Trump campaign to funnel their questions through Fox News and get me to respond to that,” the Biden spokesman said.

Do you think Joe Biden used teleprompters during interviews? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (1 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

When fielding questions during an event Monday for the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, Biden said, “Move it up here,” KUSI-TV reported.

The statement led many to believe that the 77-year-old, who is facing increasing scrutiny with regard to speculation about his cognitive health, was asking someone to adjust a prompter so he could answer a question his campaign knew was coming.

The official Trump War Room Twitter accounted tweeted, “Joe Biden is relying on a teleprompter to answer questions: ‘move it up here,’ he tells his staff.”

Joe Biden is relying on a teleprompter to answer questions: “move it up here,” he tells his staff. There are long pauses between his words as he waits for the prompter to scroll. pic.twitter.com/zYlMbfd2mA — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 7, 2020

“There are long pauses between his words as he waits for the prompter to scroll,” the Trump campaign added.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.