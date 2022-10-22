Parler Share
Campus in Shock After College Running Back Dies at 18 Under Devastating Circumstances

 By Jack Davis  October 22, 2022 at 1:27pm
Running back Camdan McWright of San Jose State University was killed Friday when the electric scooter he was riding collided with a school bus.

Due to the death of the 18-year-old, San Jose state’s scheduled Saturday game at New Mexico State was postponed. Both schools issued a joint statement.

San Jose State Football’s Twitter account also announced the postponement:

“We lost an amazing young man tragically this morning,” San Jose State coach Brent Brennan said in a statement, according to ESPN and other outlets. “Camdan had a bright future ahead of him, and everyone in this community that had the opportunity to spend time with him knew that.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the McWright family, and I want them to know we are all here for them. Camdan will always be in our hearts, and he will be profoundly missed,” Brennan said.

Are electric scooters dangerous?

McWright was traveling south on a Lime electric scooter at 6:50 a.m. when he entered the intersection from the east and steered into the path of a school bus, according to KPIX-TV.

KPIX said it reviewed a surveillance video showing McWright initially stopping at the intersection. After several cars passed him, he entered the intersection, KPIX said the video showed.

As he reached the middle of the intersection, he was hit by the yellow San Jose Unified School District bus, which had the green light.

The bus had 14 students who were transferred to another bus after the accident. None of them were hurt.

Neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to be a factor, according to KPIX’s report.

In its crash report, the California Highway Patrol said McWright rode “directly into the path of the oncoming bus,” according to KTVU-TV.

“The driver of the bus was unable to stop in time,” the report said,

The CHP reviewed the bus’s video to confirm it had a green light at the time of the accident.

“It’s a tragedy anytime we lose a life, especially a young person, so we want to take our time and really do justice to all of those people involved,” a CHP representative said.

McWright made his debut last week against the University of Nevada at Las Vegas, according to KPIX, gaining six yards on three carries.

“I just can’t imagine my life without him. We would talk at least twice a day,” Tina McWright, Camdan’s mother, told KPIX.

“We just love him so much, such a terrible loss.  We just want to be with him and all he ever wanted to do was be with us,”  McWright said.

CHP officer Mike Lee said McWright was not wearing a helmet.

 

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
