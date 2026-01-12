'We'll Bring the Fire': Homan Gives Sheriff Who Threatened ICE a Reality Check

Border czar Tom Homan fired back at Democratic Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal Monday after she threatened Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents with arrest.

Bilal made the threat during a Thursday news conference, saying, “You don’t want this smoke, because we will bring it to you.”

Homan responded on “The Charlie Kirk Show,” saying, “She can bring the smoke, we’ll bring the fire,” and that ICE would not back down.

🚨NEW: Tom Homan *CLAPS BACK* at Philadelphia Sheriff who threatened to bring “SMOKE” to ICE🔥 “She can bring the smoke, we’ll bring the FIRE! Her comments themselves speak largely to her intelligence.” “We’re making her community safer. So you’re welcome.” @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/8EmwSNibXq — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) January 12, 2026

“I mean, bottom line is her comments themselves speak largely to her intelligence. So, look, we’re going to continue doing this job. I don’t know who she is or why a law enforcement official who took a sworn oath to enforce the laws and protect her communities would not want to work with ICE, who are out there arresting the worst of the worst,” Homan said.

“We’re taking public safety threats out of her jurisdiction and not just taking them off the street, taking them out of the country.

“Because number one, they’re here illegally. Number two, they committed a crime against U.S. citizens, some horrendous crimes,” he added.

“Like in Minneapolis we looked at a number of arrests we did in the last couple of weeks, and there’s numerous people we arrested for child rape, child sodomy.”

ICE agents arrested illegal migrant child rapists and killers in Minnesota amid their enforcement surge in the state, according to an agency press release.

“We’re making her community safer. So you’re welcome,” Homan continued.

“So she can continue to attack, make all the threats she wants. I don’t know what bringing smoke means, but we’re going to continue to bring the fire to those people who are public safety threats and in the country illegally,” Homan said.

“We’re coming for them. We’re going to keep doing what we’re doing. And we’re going to remove them and make that community safer.”

Bilal’s comments followed the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Good on Wednesday by an ICE agent during an immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis.

Bilal commended Democratic Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, who pledged to prosecute ICE agents who allegedly committed crimes in his jurisdiction in the wake of the shooting.

“I’m with the DA, and we will work with him. If any of them [ICE Agents] want to come in this city and commit a crime, you will not be able to hide,” Bilal said. “Nobody will whisk you off.”

While Democrats have claimed the shooting was a murder, President Donald Trump’s administration has asserted that it was an act of self-defense.

The shooting occurred when Good accelerated her car forward as ICE agents surrounded her vehicle.

