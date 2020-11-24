Login
You Can Help Herman Cain's Family Keep His Legacy from Being Erased

By Randy DeSoto
Published November 24, 2020 at 7:39am
The sudden passing of beloved conservative commentator Herman Cain in July of 2020 left a void his wit and joyous presence once filled.

Fortunately, among Cain’s last projects was completing a documentary film about his life titled, “From Poor To CEO.”

His family has decided to premiere the motion picture online with WJ Movies as a virtual celebration of his life.

The movie chronicles his improbable rise from a lower income, working class family in Atlanta to CEO of Godfather’s Pizza to chairman of the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City to president of the National Restaurant Association and later to candidate for president of the United States.

The businessman’s parents — Luther (a barber, janitor and chauffeur) and Lenora (a domestic worker) — had two big dreams for their family: to buy an house and to see their two sons graduate from college.

Through hard work, both dreams came to pass.

Of course, Cain became nationally known in 2011, when he ran for the Republican nomination for president.

The Tea Party superstar took the lead in a NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released in October 2011, topping the likes of former Massachusetts governor and future U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, then-Texas Gov. Rick Perry and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, among others.

Cain gained traction with his catchy “9-9-9” tax plan that called for a flat 9 percent personal income tax, a 9 percent business tax and a 9 percent national sales tax.

Are you inspired by Herman Cain's life?

Romney would go on to win the nomination, but Cain had made his mark and remained an in-demand speaker among conservative circles.

He became a Fox News contributor following his presidential run and signed on with Newsmax TV earlier this year.

Cain appeared regularly as a contributor and planned to launch a weekend program of his own on the burgeoning cable news network.

Additionally, Cain offered commentary on “The Herman Cain Show by WJ,” which aired on The Western Journal’s Facebook Watch page.

Last year, while promoting “From Poor To CEO,” Cain told Fox Business Network’s Stuart Varney that the message of the documentary is “if you don’t look for excuses, you can succeed in this country.”

Director Barry Tolli explained the film uses a mixture of archival footage, animations, interviews and footage of visits to the locations that were key in Cain’s life.

“When I really got to spend time with him personally, I saw what a unique individual and how special he was, and how he impacted everybody that he came around,” said Tolli, who also worked with Cain on his daily online program for the last year-and-a-half.

“Everybody that he saw, he met at 100 percent,” the director told The Western Journal. “He didn’t care what your race was, what your religion was or what your political background was, he met you at 100 as a human being. He loved you.”

Screenings of “From Poor To CEO” in Atlanta and Las Vegas had audiences “laughing, crying and cheering,” according to Tolli’s written description of the film.

To help support the family of Herman Cain and his company, please consider watching this incredible movie by clicking here.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
